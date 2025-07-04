Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 26 injured already, including a child

In Kyiv, as a result of one of Russia's largest attacks on the capital, there are already 26 casualties, including a 10-year-old girl, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

It was established that on the night of July 3-4, Russian military forces carried out a combined attack on the city of Kyiv using UAVs, ballistic, and cruise missiles. In total, two air raid alerts, with an intermission, lasted over 12 hours.

Currently, 26 casualties are known, including a 10-year-old girl with a leg injury. The exact number of casualties is being determined - reported the prosecutor's office.

According to the prosecutor's office, a number of districts were affected:

in the Solomyanskyi district of the capital, residential buildings and cars parked nearby were damaged. A gas station, a vocational school building, a railway track, and a heating point facility were also affected;

in the Holosiivskyi district, a medical facility building was damaged;

in the Shevchenkivskyi district, windows were blown out in several residential buildings, and a new building, not yet commissioned, was also damaged.

"The fall of UAV debris was recorded in 6 districts – Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomyanskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi," the report states.

The liquidation of the consequences of fires and destruction is ongoing. A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

