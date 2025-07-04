$41.810.01
Russia's night attack on Kyiv: 23 injured already

Kyiv • UNN

 1724 views

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, 23 injured people were recorded. Of these, 14 people were hospitalized, the rest received assistance on the spot or on an outpatient basis.

Russia's night attack on Kyiv: 23 injured already

In Kyiv, as a result of Russia's night attack, 23 people have already been reported injured, the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Currently, according to medics, 23 people are known to have been injured by the enemy's attack on the capital

- Klitschko reported.

According to him, 14 of them were hospitalized. Others received outpatient or on-site care.

According to the State Emergency Service, on the night of July 4, Russia once again massively attacked the capital. Rescuers are eliminating the consequences in several districts at once:

  • Solomianskyi district: due to the attack, a 5-story building was partially destroyed. A fire broke out on the roof of a 7-story building over an area of 2000 sq. m. Fires occurred in a warehouse building, on the territory of a car service station and a garage cooperative. Much civilian infrastructure was damaged;
    • Sviatoshynskyi district: as a result of a hit on a 14-story residential building, a fire broke out. Cars also caught fire. Several fires in non-residential buildings are being extinguished;
      • Shevchenkivskyi district: an unoccupied 8-story building was attacked by a UAV, and destruction occurred on the 1st floor;
        • in the Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, falling debris from enemy UAVs was recorded.

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

