Russia's night attack on Kyiv: 23 injured already

In Kyiv, as a result of Russia's night attack, 23 people have already been reported injured, the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Currently, according to medics, 23 people are known to have been injured by the enemy's attack on the capital - Klitschko reported.

According to him, 14 of them were hospitalized. Others received outpatient or on-site care.

According to the State Emergency Service, on the night of July 4, Russia once again massively attacked the capital. Rescuers are eliminating the consequences in several districts at once:

Solomianskyi district : due to the attack, a 5-story building was partially destroyed. A fire broke out on the roof of a 7-story building over an area of 2000 sq. m. Fires occurred in a warehouse building, on the territory of a car service station and a garage cooperative. Much civilian infrastructure was damaged;

