As a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv, railway infrastructure was damaged - Ukrzaliznytsia

As a result of the enemy shelling of Kyiv on the night of July 4, railway infrastructure was damaged. This was reported by the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia" on Telegram, UNN reports.

As a result of the enemy shelling of Kyiv, we have damage to the railway infrastructure within the city. Passenger trains in the western direction are following a diverted route through Vyshneve and Darnytsia, which causes delays of up to 2 hours. - the company's post says.

It is noted that Kyiv City Express currently operates routes only on the northern semicircle Sviatoshyn - Pochaina - Darnytsia (in both directions). Due to combination with passenger trains, deviations from the schedule are possible.

"We apologize and are already promptly repairing, reserve diesel locomotives will deliver trains within the capital when traffic resumes on the Sviatoshyn - Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi section," the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia added.

Recall

On the night of July 4, Kyiv suffered a massive attack, which caused fires. There are casualties. Many destroyed residential buildings, damaged cars. The consequences of the enemy shelling were recorded in various districts of the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv covered in smog after massive attack: high concentration of combustion products