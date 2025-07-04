Kyiv covered in smog after massive attack: high concentration of combustion products

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Massive attack on Kyiv: consequences recorded in 6 districts of the capital, 14 injured
10:36 PM • 33055 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: consequences recorded in 6 districts of the capital, 14 injured
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 82975 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
July 3, 01:42 PM • 70032 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
July 3, 12:41 PM • 68871 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 83139 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 101386 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 66182 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 66199 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 41675 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 29989 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.9m/s
70%
751mm
Popular news
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Poltava has increased to 59July 3, 05:29 PM • 6320 views
Drone attack: debris fell on the roof of a residential building in Kyiv, medics are heading to the sceneJuly 3, 07:00 PM • 2951 views
Drone attack on Kyiv: debris found near educational institution and residential buildingsJuly 3, 07:52 PM • 9436 views
Missile threat to all of Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoff09:32 PM • 9944 views
Russia massively bombed the Kyiv region with drones: 11 locations were damaged11:49 PM • 6037 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 61247 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 67082 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 63301 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 76239 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 122400 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Ursula von der Leyen
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Denmark
Copenhagen
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 90272 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 71431 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 77272 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 82424 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 135769 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Hill
The New York Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31

Kyiv covered in smog after massive attack: high concentration of combustion products

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2429 views

On the night of July 4, Kyiv was covered in smog due to a high concentration of combustion products caused by fires resulting from a massive Russian shelling. Residents are advised to close windows after the air raid alert ends.

Kyiv covered in smog after massive attack: high concentration of combustion products

On the night of July 4, smog was recorded in Kyiv. A high concentration of combustion products was found in the air. The cause was fires resulting from a massive Russian shelling. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

There is a high concentration of combustion products in the air. We have fires at a number of locations. After the alarm ends and you return home, close your windows. There is a high concentration of combustion products in the air.

- the message says.

"The terrorist country Russia has caused trouble. Russians bring nothing but terror and murder. This is a fact," the official added.

Recall

On the night of July 4, Kyiv suffered a massive attack that caused fires. There are casualties. Many residential buildings were destroyed, and cars were damaged. The consequences of the enemy shelling were recorded in various districts of the Ukrainian capital.

In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 202403.07.25, 16:02 • 82751 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9