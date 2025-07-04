Kyiv covered in smog after massive attack: high concentration of combustion products

On the night of July 4, smog was recorded in Kyiv. A high concentration of combustion products was found in the air. The cause was fires resulting from a massive Russian shelling. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

There is a high concentration of combustion products in the air. We have fires at a number of locations. After the alarm ends and you return home, close your windows. There is a high concentration of combustion products in the air. - the message says.

"The terrorist country Russia has caused trouble. Russians bring nothing but terror and murder. This is a fact," the official added.

Recall

On the night of July 4, Kyiv suffered a massive attack that caused fires. There are casualties. Many residential buildings were destroyed, and cars were damaged. The consequences of the enemy shelling were recorded in various districts of the Ukrainian capital.

