uk
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
02:59 PM • 23258 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 22885 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
01:09 PM • 34617 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 70016 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 40179 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 88250 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 51514 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 67108 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 89756 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 210746 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6443 views

The ban on marketing payments did not lead to a decrease in drug prices, and in some places prices even increased by 13.9%. Manufacturers save UAH 2.5 million monthly, while pharmacies and patients lost benefits.

"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements

The ban on marketing payments did not bring the expected result – a reduction in drug prices. Moreover, in some places, drug prices even increased. The only positive for patients in this situation is that the price increase at least did not exceed inflation. Viktor Serdyuk, Head of the All-Ukrainian Charitable Organization "Council for the Protection of Patients' Rights and Safety", wrote about this on his Facebook page, as reported by UNN.

The expectation that the cancellation of marketing agreements would make medicines cheaper turned out to be futile. The Ministry of Health honestly admitted this. After all, reality is not black and white. And manufacturers are not in a hurry to reduce the price of medicines for which they paid marketing yesterday. At the same time, drug prices increased by 13.9%, while overall inflation was 15.1%.

- Serdyuk explained.

Thus, until March 2025, pharmaceutical manufacturers paid pharmacies "marketing allowances" for placing their products on shelves. This not only stimulated a wide range of medicines in pharmacies but also reduced prices for patients and covered part of the costs of pharmacy chains. The market operated in a mode where everyone benefited: manufacturers promoted goods, pharmacies earned from placing medicines on shelves. And thanks to marketing agreements, they offered additional discounts on drugs for patients.

However, the new market conditions destroyed the previous model: pharmacies no longer receive additional income, and instead face losses. As UNN previously reported, the manufacturers themselves are not in a hurry to reduce the cost of medicines for which they paid marketing payments yesterday.

Thus, everyone remained "in the red": both patients without discounts on medicines and price reductions, and pharmacies without allowances to cover additional costs. Only manufacturers are "in the black", saving UAH 2.5 million per month without marketing.

Viktor Serdyuk also noted that the new market restrictions still brought a positive — pharmacies are now obliged to have the cheapest analogue of a medicinal product in their assortment. However, improvements in the pharmaceutical market for patients ended there.

In addition, according to the Head of the All-Ukrainian Charitable Organization "Council for the Protection of Patients' Rights and Safety", the pharmacy business is in a state of prostration — pharmacy chains do not understand how to plan their business, because the old system has been destroyed, and there is no new model.

As a result, we have a paradox: the state, striving to reduce drug prices, has actually worsened patients' access to quality and diverse pharmaceutical products, leaving the pharmacy sector to face the crisis alone.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

