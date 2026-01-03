$42.170.00
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
03:51 PM • 18662 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
03:04 PM • 26355 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 28690 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 48233 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 70587 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 63473 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 83765 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 46742 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 74603 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
50,000 Berlin households left without electricity due to suspected arson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

A massive power outage affected approximately 50,000 households and 2,000 businesses in Berlin due to a fire on a cable-stayed bridge. Police are treating the incident as deliberate arson, with full power restoration expected by January 8.

50,000 Berlin households left without electricity due to suspected arson

A large-scale power outage was recorded in southwestern Berlin on Saturday afternoon, affecting about 50,000 households and 2,000 businesses. The incident was caused by a fire on a cable-stayed bridge, which the police consider to be arson. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

In addition to the lack of electricity, some areas of the German capital are experiencing disruptions in mobile communications and central heating. The situation is complicated by weather conditions: the air temperature in Berlin is about 0°C, and colder weather and snowfalls are expected in the coming days.

Network operator Stromnetz Berlin announced that partial restoration of power is possible by Saturday evening. However, a full return to normal operation of the energy system may take until January 8.

Safety measures and evacuation

Due to the power outage, authorities were forced to close a number of stores. The most critical facilities, including hospitals and nursing homes, began moving patients and residents to other institutions.

Currently, the city police department continues to investigate the circumstances of the fire. This is not the first such incident in the city - a similar incident with a prolonged restoration of power supply occurred in Berlin in September last year.

