Airbus exceeded its annual aircraft delivery plan in 2025

European aircraft giant Airbus SE delivered 793 aircraft to customers by the end of 2025. Thus, the company managed to exceed its revised annual plan, which provided for the transfer of 790 aircraft. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources familiar with the situation, the manufacturer significantly increased the pace of work in the last days of the year to achieve the targets. Currently, the published figures are preliminary and may undergo minor changes after the completion of the official audit.

It is worth noting that last month Airbus was forced to lower its initial forecast, which was 820 aircraft. The adjustment of plans occurred due to a number of technical problems with the A320 model, including:

mass recall of aircraft for software updates;

detection of fuselage panels that did not meet specifications and required additional checks.

Significance of indicators for the industry

Airbus's and its main competitor Boeing Co.'s delivery figures are key indicators of the companies' financial health, as the transfer of finished products to the customer provides the main cash flow. In addition, these data reflect the stability of the global component supply chain.

In recent years, Airbus has faced difficulties due to untimely receipt of parts - from interior elements to engines, which has repeatedly led to delays in the production cycle.

The company will publish official verified data on orders and deliveries after the markets close on January 12.

