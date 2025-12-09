$42.070.01
There are three documents on ending the war - Zelenskyy
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
Boeing widens lead over Airbus with record 777X orders amid rival's woes

Kyiv • UNN

Boeing received 164 aircraft orders in November, including 65 777X jets from Emirates, while Airbus faced quality issues and lowered its delivery target. Overall, Boeing reached 1,000 gross orders, while Airbus has 797.

Boeing widens lead over Airbus with record 777X orders amid rival's woes

Boeing significantly increased its lead over struggling European rival Airbus SE, receiving 164 aircraft orders in November. Almost half of these orders are for 777X wide-body airliners. This success contrasts with a series of recent quality problems at the French manufacturer. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Among Boeing's orders were 65 777X aircraft from Emirates and another nine from another customer. In total, Boeing reached 1,000 gross orders by November, while Airbus has 797. However, Boeing also recorded 38 cancellations in November, including Etihad Airways' cancellation of orders for 15 777Xs.

Union accuses Spanish Airbus supplier of factory disruptions - Media05.12.25, 20:28 • 4520 views

Meanwhile, Airbus has faced several quality shortcomings, including potentially defective metal panels, and has lowered its annual delivery plan. This week, the US Federal Aviation Administration updated a directive requiring operators of nearly 2,000 Airbus A320 family aircraft to inspect door fasteners more frequently for possible cracks. 

Airbus faces a second A320 defect in a week: after a software glitch, fuselage problems are discovered01.12.25, 15:36 • 4615 views

International Air Transport Association CEO Willie Walsh commented on this, stating that Boeing "has significantly raised its standards," while recent setbacks have undermined confidence in Airbus's manufacturing quality.

Despite leading in orders, Boeing is cautiously ramping up factory capacity under government oversight after last year's 737 Max incident. In November, the company delivered only 44 aircraft, while Airbus handed over 72 aircraft to customers. As of November 30, Boeing had delivered 537 aircraft compared to 657 for Airbus.

Indian airline IndiGo canceled over 70 flights due to pilot shortage and disruptions03.12.25, 17:42 • 3542 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Airbus A320 series
Airbus
Boeing 737 MAX
Federal Aviation Administration
Boeing