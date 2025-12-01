$42.270.07
Airbus faces a second A320 defect in a week: after a software glitch, fuselage problems are discovered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1172 views

Airbus discovered a defect in A320 fuselage panels and a massive software failure affecting 6,000 aircraft. This caused an 11% drop in shares and concerns about delivery schedules.

Airbus faces a second A320 defect in a week: after a software glitch, fuselage problems are discovered

Airbus found itself under double pressure after a newly discovered defect in the fuselage panels of the A320 – less than two days after announcing a massive software glitch affecting approximately 6,000 aircraft. Investors reacted with a sharp drop in shares, and experts began talking about possible delays in the delivery of the aircraft manufacturer's most popular model. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

European aviation giant Airbus SE announced the need for additional quality checks of a number of fuselage panels for A320 aircraft. The company confirms that some products may have manufacturing defects and require detailed inspection. This is the second technical problem in a few days affecting Airbus' key lineup.

Airbus urgently updates software on A320 aircraft after incident with flight control systems28.11.25, 20:23 • 8429 views

Airbus is taking a conservative approach and inspecting all potentially affected aircraft, knowing that only a portion of them will require further action.

– the company said.

Despite initial optimistic assessments, the mention of possible quality gaps in the main structural element of the liner again caused market concern. According to stock trading data in Paris, Airbus shares fell by 11% – the largest drop since April this year.

Emirates prepares to install Starlink on its aircraft: SpaceX achieves key breakthrough in aviation industry – Bloomberg14.11.25, 16:13 • 2928 views

The company emphasizes that the source of the new problem was quickly localized, and newly manufactured panels fully comply with standards. However, the question remains whether additional checks will affect the annual delivery schedule, especially given the ambitious goal of 820 aircraft per year.

On Friday, Airbus had already issued a warning about an urgent software update for more than half of the A320s in operation. The reason was the threat of damage to flight control systems due to solar radiation – an incident that led to a large-scale technical inspection.

Airbus CEO calls for nuclear weapons in Europe21.11.25, 04:21 • 3793 views

Stepan Haftko

