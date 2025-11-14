$42.060.03
Emirates prepares to install Starlink on its aircraft: SpaceX achieves key breakthrough in aviation industry – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

Emirates airline intends to equip its fleet with Starlink satellite internet from SpaceX. This could be the biggest victory for Elon Musk's service in the aviation industry.

Emirates prepares to install Starlink on its aircraft: SpaceX achieves key breakthrough in aviation industry – Bloomberg

Emirates plans to equip its fleet with Starlink satellite internet from SpaceX – a move that could be Elon Musk's service's biggest victory in the aviation industry. This was reported by Bloomberg by sources familiar with the negotiations, writes UNN.

Details

According to them, Emirates intends to upgrade onboard Wi-Fi on all its wide-body aircraft, of which there are about 250 in the fleet, as well as on more than 300 liners ordered from Boeing and Airbus. The announcement of the deal is expected at the Dubai Airshow, which starts on Monday.

SpaceX completes 89th Starlink launch: over 10,000 satellites now in Earth orbit27.10.25, 18:17 • 4712 views

Cooperation with the world's largest international airline would be a significant recognition of Starlink technology. At the same time, the process is complicated by the fact that the United Arab Emirates has not yet allowed the use of this service on its territory, and Emirates' flagship A380 aircraft does not yet have the necessary certification.

Emirates and SpaceX have not yet commented on the negotiations.

SpaceX blocked thousands of Starlink terminals used by cybercriminals24.10.25, 03:01 • 3861 view

Regional competitors are already moving forward: Qatar Airways was the first in the Persian Gulf to launch Starlink on its Boeing 777s and is upgrading its A350s. According to Bloomberg, SpaceX also offered the service to Gulf Air, Flydubai, and signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia's Saudia. During Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, Musk stated that the kingdom "will allow Starlink for use in aviation and at sea." Bahrain, Jordan, and Lebanon have already granted the relevant permits.

If the UAE government lifts the restrictions, Emirates could become Starlink's most prestigious customer in global aviation.

SpaceX launched another 24 Starlink satellites into orbit30.08.25, 09:34 • 4021 view

Stepan Haftko

