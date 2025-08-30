SpaceX launched another 24 Starlink satellites into orbit from California

SpaceX on Saturday, August 30, launched another batch of its Starlink broadband satellites, sending 24 of them from the central coast of California in the USA, writes UNN with reference to Space.com.

The Falcon 9 rocket with Starlink launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 00:59 EDT (06:59 Kyiv time).

The rocket's first stage, designated Booster 1082, returned to Earth as planned approximately 8.5 minutes later, landing at sea on SpaceX's drone ship called "Of Course I Still Love You." According to SpaceX's mission description, this was the 15th launch and landing for this booster.

This number, while impressive, is far from SpaceX's record of 30 re-launches set by a Falcon 9 booster last Thursday (August 28) during another Starlink mission.

The Falcon 9's upper stage deployed 24 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.

"Deployment of 24 Starlink satellites confirmed," SpaceX stated on X.

Today's launch was the 107th Falcon 9 flight in 2025. More than 70% of these missions have been dedicated to building the Starlink megaconstellation, which is by far the largest satellite constellation ever created. It currently consists of more than 8,200 operational satellites, and this number continues to grow.

This year, SpaceX also launched four other missions — test flights of Starship, the giant fully reusable rocket the company is developing to help humanity explore the Moon and Mars. The last of these Starship tests took place on Tuesday (August 26) and was a complete success.

For the first time after a series of failures: the Starship rocket test launch was successful