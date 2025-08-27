For the first time after a series of failures: the Starship rocket test launch was successful

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
01:39 AM • 11183 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 80956 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 54475 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 120764 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 143192 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 142576 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 57484 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 153420 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 63986 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 57119 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
64%
751mm
Popular news
130 combat engagements on the front: the hottest situation in two directionsAugust 26, 09:13 PM • 2836 views
Gauleiter of occupied Kherson region reported to Putin about "economic growth" (video)PhotoVideoAugust 26, 10:43 PM • 5204 views
Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week - ReutersAugust 26, 11:58 PM • 10791 views
AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupied02:20 AM • 10962 views
Portrait stolen by Nazis over 80 years ago found on realtor's website in Argentina03:18 AM • 7368 views
Publications
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 46611 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 44967 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 120780 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 142584 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 172514 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
United Kingdom
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 12350 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 63017 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 114222 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 136386 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 64091 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
Oil
Cruise missile
The New York Times

For the first time after a series of failures: the Starship rocket test launch was successful

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

The tenth test flight of SpaceX's Starship rocket was successful, deploying satellites and splashing down in the Indian Ocean. The Super Heavy booster successfully landed in the Gulf of Mexico.

For the first time after a series of failures: the Starship rocket test launch was successful

The tenth Starship test flight was successful after a series of failures. Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket launched satellites into space and splashed down in the Indian Ocean. This is reported by UNN with reference to SatNews.

Details

Flight tests began with a successful launch in Texas on August 26. After liftoff, the Starship upper stage fired six Raptor engines to separate from the Super Heavy booster and continue its flight into space.

The booster successfully splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, and the upper stage splashed down in the Indian Ocean.

After that, the Super Heavy booster completed its idle run to set course for the planned splashdown zone. The booster descended and successfully performed a landing maneuver, intentionally shutting down one of the three central engines in the final stages of operation and engaging a backup engine.

Meanwhile, Starship continued its flight, reaching its planned speed. Then the apparatus performed the second-ever Raptor engine re-ignition in space, from where it headed towards the Indian Ocean. There, the rocket, having withstood extreme temperatures, splashed down after passing through the atmosphere. The Starlink satellite deployment system was successfully tested in space.

As part of the test flight, Starship was subjected to loads to maximize the rocket's capabilities. New heat shield tiles, a satellite deployment system, and other improvements were tested.

Addendum 

The purpose of the flight was to expand the operational capabilities of the Super Heavy launch vehicle, test landing scenarios, and backup systems. One of the three central engines was intentionally shut down during the final stage of landing to collect data on the effectiveness of the backup engine.

Addition 

The previous nine Starship launches ended unsuccessfully. Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket exploded during tests.

The tenth launch also did not go without problems. Initially, it was planned for August 24, but it was canceled 17 minutes before launch. The company cited the need for additional time to fix a problem with ground systems as the reason for this decision. Ultimately, the flight was postponed to August 26 due to weather conditions.

Lilia Podolyak

Technologies
SpaceX Starship
Starlink
SpaceX
Texas
Elon Musk
Indian Ocean