Russia recruits South African gamers for war against Ukraine using ARMA3 and Discord - Media

Russia is recruiting South Africans for the war against Ukraine using the online game ARMA3 and the Discord app. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

As the publication writes, Russia has targeted South African gamers as part of a recruitment campaign for the war in Ukraine. The publication cited the example of two men in their 20s who left South Africa last July after discussing joining the Russian army with a gamer via the Discord app.

"South Africans regularly used Discord while playing the military game Arma 3. Weeks after signing a military contract near St. Petersburg, according to a medical report, one of them died during combat operations in Ukraine," the publication writes.

It is noted that two gamers joined the war in Ukraine in 2024. After discussions with a person who introduced himself on the Discord app as "Dash", the South Africans met in Cape Town and then visited the Russian consulate, according to emails and information from the person.

On July 29, they flew to Russia via the United Arab Emirates. Upon arrival in Russia, they met with "Dash" and signed one-year military contracts in early September, a person familiar with the situation said.

"After several weeks of basic training, one of the men went to the front line in Ukraine, where he served as an assistant grenadier. He last contacted his family on October 6, and on December 17, his friend informed them that he had died in battle. The whereabouts of the other man are unknown," the publication adds.

A medical certificate dated January 10 last year, received by his family, states that he died in the line of duty on October 23, 2024, in Verkhnokamyanske, Luhansk region, Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine warned African countries against Russian recruitment after two Botswanan citizens allegedly became victims of recruitment. The Ministry emphasized that Russia systematically recruits foreigners under the guise of employment or training, which is an organized state policy.