Russia recruits Ukrainian children into its army directly in schools in the occupied territories - CPD

Russia is resorting to direct pressure on Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories – the enemy is starting to recruit children into its own army directly in schools. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the cities of the occupied Luhansk region, military personnel hold meetings with 11th-grade students and tell them about the "advantages" of serving in the Russian army.

Children are offered only two options: to go to contract service or to enter a Russian military university. The occupiers are trying to turn Ukrainian teenagers into a mobilization reserve. This once again proves: Russia perceives people in the TOT as expendable material to replenish its own army - the message says.

The CPD indicates that the Kremlin is creating a legal basis for expanding illegal conscription in the TOT.

"Russia has included the occupied regions in the 'southern military district', is preparing for year-round conscription, and is launching an electronic summons system. These are parts of a single process - the Russian Federation wants to legalize forced service in the army of the occupying state in the TOT, which is a direct violation of international law," the CPD summarizes.

Recall

Russia has launched a new wave of militarization in all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, using educational institutions and local administrations. The occupiers combine "patriotic" events with hidden mobilization schemes to fill the shortage of manpower.

Instead of knowledge - the cult of "SVO heroes": Moscow ordered schools in the temporarily occupied territories to install "Heroes' Desks" - CNS