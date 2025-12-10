$42.070.01
December 9, 08:28 PM • 11146 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 22253 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 32518 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 9, 06:20 PM • 24625 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 19285 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 41970 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 34279 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 25341 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 30505 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 56791 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia recruits Ukrainian children into its army directly in schools in the occupied territories - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Russia has begun recruiting Ukrainian children into the Russian army directly in schools in the temporarily occupied territories. The occupiers are imposing contract service or enrollment in a Russian military university on 11th-grade students in Luhansk Oblast.

Russia recruits Ukrainian children into its army directly in schools in the occupied territories - CPD

Russia is resorting to direct pressure on Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories – the enemy is starting to recruit children into its own army directly in schools. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the cities of the occupied Luhansk region, military personnel hold meetings with 11th-grade students and tell them about the "advantages" of serving in the Russian army.

Children are offered only two options: to go to contract service or to enter a Russian military university. The occupiers are trying to turn Ukrainian teenagers into a mobilization reserve. This once again proves: Russia perceives people in the TOT as expendable material to replenish its own army

- the message says.

The CPD indicates that the Kremlin is creating a legal basis for expanding illegal conscription in the TOT.

"Russia has included the occupied regions in the 'southern military district', is preparing for year-round conscription, and is launching an electronic summons system. These are parts of a single process - the Russian Federation wants to legalize forced service in the army of the occupying state in the TOT, which is a direct violation of international law," the CPD summarizes.

Recall

Russia has launched a new wave of militarization in all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, using educational institutions and local administrations. The occupiers combine "patriotic" events with hidden mobilization schemes to fill the shortage of manpower.

Instead of knowledge - the cult of "SVO heroes": Moscow ordered schools in the temporarily occupied territories to install "Heroes' Desks" - CNS

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Russian propaganda
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine