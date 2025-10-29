$42.070.07
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
October 28, 02:36 PM
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
October 28, 09:42 AM
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
October 28, 09:30 AM
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
October 28, 09:16 AM
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
October 28, 08:00 AM
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
Instead of knowledge - the cult of "SVO heroes": Moscow ordered schools in the temporarily occupied territories to install "Heroes' Desks" - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

"Patriotic desks" are even placed in kindergartens, telling children about the "feats" of liquidated Russian servicemen. Teachers in the temporarily occupied territories are forced to conduct "courage lessons" next to portraits of the invaders.

Instead of knowledge - the cult of "SVO heroes": Moscow ordered schools in the temporarily occupied territories to install "Heroes' Desks" - CNS

Moscow has sent an order to the occupation "ministries of education" to accelerate the installation of "Heroes' Desks" in schools in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea has become the leader in the pace of installing such desks.

"Patriotic desks" are even placed in kindergartens, telling children about the "feats" of liquidated Russian servicemen

- the message says.

The CNS adds that teachers are forced to conduct "courage lessons" next to portraits of the invaders - to create the illusion of "mass patriotism."

Recall

In the occupied territories of Luhansk region, Russians reported on the success of the "Luhansk character" program, which is part of Putin's "Dvizheniye Pervykh" movement. Over the year, more than 70,000 "educational" events were held in schools, culminating in the awarding of Russian passports to 15 schoolchildren.

Russia turns schools in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into military training grounds - Center of National Resistance26.08.25, 10:27 • 3506 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Crimea
Ukraine