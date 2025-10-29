Moscow has sent an order to the occupation "ministries of education" to accelerate the installation of "Heroes' Desks" in schools in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea has become the leader in the pace of installing such desks.

"Patriotic desks" are even placed in kindergartens, telling children about the "feats" of liquidated Russian servicemen - the message says.

The CNS adds that teachers are forced to conduct "courage lessons" next to portraits of the invaders - to create the illusion of "mass patriotism."

Recall

In the occupied territories of Luhansk region, Russians reported on the success of the "Luhansk character" program, which is part of Putin's "Dvizheniye Pervykh" movement. Over the year, more than 70,000 "educational" events were held in schools, culminating in the awarding of Russian passports to 15 schoolchildren.

Russia turns schools in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into military training grounds - Center of National Resistance