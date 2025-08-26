Russia turns schools in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into military training grounds - Center of National Resistance

The Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation has approved 17 compulsory subjects for schools in the occupied territories. They are actively transforming schools in the temporarily occupied territories into, de facto, military training grounds, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

The occupiers teach only Russian history, world history, and "local history," but without any Ukrainian content or any mention of Ukraine.

In addition, subjects such as "native language," "native literature," or "second foreign language" are allowed only upon parental request. However, in the occupied territories, this comes with the risk of persecution.

Also, children in the temporarily occupied territories will be forcibly taught "spiritual and moral culture of Russia," drone operation, and undergo "military-patriotic education."

The Russian authorities in the temporarily occupied territories demand that Ukrainians accept Russian citizenship by September 10, 2025, otherwise these people will be deported.