SpaceX completes 89th Starlink launch: over 10,000 satellites now in Earth orbit

SpaceX marks a new milestone with the 89th orbital launch of a SpaceX mission from the Florida coast and the subsequent deployment of Starlink.

The Falcon 9 rocket of the Starlink 10-21 mission with 29 satellites launched at 11:00 AM from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The first stage booster completed its 24th flight with a recovery landing on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas, based in the Atlantic. SpaceX's massive constellation in low Earth orbit, following the 89th SpaceX mission launch this year, has been replenished with a new batch of Starlink satellites.

In total, over 10,000 Starlink satellites have been launched into orbit since the first operational mission in 2019. However, only 8,700 of these satellites remain in orbit around the planet.

In 2025, SpaceX carried out almost all Space Coast missions. It is also known that United Launch Alliance (ULA) conducted four launches, and Blue Origin – one. Musk's competitors have planned launches for early November 2025. SpaceX plans to carry out an additional Falcon 9 launch by the end of the current year.

In mid-October, SpaceX successfully carried out its 11th Starship rocket launch from Texas, which landed in the Indian Ocean. This is the last flight before the test launch of a new version of the rocket designed for missions to the Moon and Mars.

