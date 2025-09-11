Pentagon began deploying a new satellite network for combat operations

$41.120.13
48.240.05
ukenru
07:11 AM • 6668 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
05:01 AM • 19554 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 35765 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 82003 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 45686 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 45376 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 41877 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 78928 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 98721 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 72953 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.8m/s
39%
756mm
Popular news
ATESH agents attacked an air defense plant in Tula (video)VideoSeptember 11, 01:25 AM • 23875 views
All educators will annually receive a reward for diligent work - SvyrydenkoSeptember 11, 01:44 AM • 13030 views
The enemy conducts raids on the temporarily occupied territories and searches for those who help the Defense Forces02:43 AM • 4864 views
Merz on Russian drone invasion of Poland: deliberate provocation by the Kremlin03:46 AM • 12835 views
Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVsPhoto06:42 AM • 7688 views
Publications
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history05:01 AM • 19554 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 82003 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 78928 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 58528 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 98721 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years07:32 AM • 1618 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 22074 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 86870 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 78577 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 74291 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Twitter
Shahed-136
Pantsir missile system

Pentagon began deploying a new satellite network for combat operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

The US successfully launched 21 satellites, which is the first step towards creating a new missile defense system. This network of cheap low-orbiting spacecraft will provide global missile tracking and improve NATO's tactical communication.

Pentagon began deploying a new satellite network for combat operations

From California, the first 21 satellites from a new constellation, which is to become the basis for the US missile defense system, were successfully launched. This is the first time that the space segment will be fully integrated into the combat operations of American troops. This was reported by the publication Arstechnica with reference to Pentagon data, writes UNN.

Details

The launch took place on Wednesday from Vandenberg Base using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The satellites will enter orbit at an altitude of about 1000 km. Within nine months, the Pentagon plans to add another 133 vehicles to form the first generation of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture network.

We have put into orbit an array of vehicles in support of the new architecture. This is the result of six years of work

- said US Space Force Colonel Ryan Giserote.

How the new system differs

Previously, the US relied on several expensive satellites in geostationary orbit (36,000 km). Each cost more than $1 billion and was vulnerable to attacks. The new network will consist of dozens of cheaper vehicles ($14-15 million per unit) located in low orbit. The loss of some satellites will not affect the operation of the entire system. They will be able to track the launch of ballistic and hypersonic missiles and transmit data in real time without line-of-sight limitations.

For the first time after a series of failures: the Starship rocket test launch was successful27.08.25, 10:00 • 2460 views

With the help of satellites, the military will get global coverage of the Link 16 system – NATO tactical communication, which until now only worked at short distances.

Now we can transmit data not only for a few miles, but also, for example, from Hawaii to Guam via space

- explained acting SDA Director G. P. Sandhu.

Further plans

Full deployment of the first tranche requires 10 launches. The satellites will receive inter-satellite laser channels to form a single network. By 2027, it should be operational in the Indo-Pacific region, where the US is preparing to counter China. In the future, this architecture will become part of the "Golden Dome" project - a global missile defense shield, estimated at $175 billion.

This is the first time that multiple layers are integrated into one system to combat various threats

– noted US Air Force General Gregory Guillot.

SpaceX, one of the most valuable companies in the world, avoids federal income taxes - NYT15.08.25, 15:11 • 5957 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
SpaceX Starship
SpaceX
The Pentagon
NATO
California
Hawaii
Falcon 9
China
United States