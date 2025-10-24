$41.760.01
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 17116 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 19932 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 22160 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM • 33337 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 27836 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 46859 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 41118 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 36210 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 13100 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasons
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

SpaceX blocked thousands of Starlink terminals used by cybercriminals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

SpaceX has blocked over 2,500 Starlink terminals used by cybercriminal groups in Myanmar. Fraudulent networks continue to thrive in the country despite strict measures.

SpaceX blocked thousands of Starlink terminals used by cybercriminals

Elon Musk's SpaceX has blocked over 2,500 Starlink terminals used by cybercrime groups in Myanmar. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

It is noted that despite widely publicized crackdowns on cyber fraud centers along Myanmar's border with Thailand this year, fraud networks continue to thrive in the civil war-torn country.

SpaceX stated that it is working to identify violations in all markets where Starlink operates.

"We are actively identifying violations in all countries where Starlink operates and are cooperating with law enforcement agencies worldwide. In Myanmar, we proactively disabled over 2,500 Starlink kits near suspicious fraud centers."

- said Lauren Dreyer, SpaceX's Vice President of Starlink Business Operations, in a post on X.

Dreyer did not specify the exact date of the console shutdown, but the statement was made after Myanmar's military junta reported finding 30 sets of Starlink "receivers and accessories" during a raid on one such fraud center this week.

According to a recent report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, there are about 30 large, purpose-built complexes along the Myanmar-Thailand border designed to defraud victims, including Americans, of billions of dollars annually.

- the post states.

Workers in fraud centers are often lured with promises of high-paying jobs or sold as victims of human trafficking. They are regularly held against their will and forced to engage in online fraud in heavily guarded premises.

According to the Starlink website, the number of users worldwide exceeds 6 million. The company provides high-speed internet through a network of thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit, allowing it to cover remote settlements.

An investigation by Agence France-Presse this month found that Starlink receivers were being installed on the roofs of fraud complexes on a large scale.

According to AFP, the US Congress Joint Economic Committee has launched an investigation into Starlink's possible involvement in the activities of these centers.

Poland to continue funding Starlink for Ukraine29.09.25, 21:15 • 3399 views

Vita Zelenetska

