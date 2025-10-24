SpaceX blocked thousands of Starlink terminals used by cybercriminals

Elon Musk's SpaceX has blocked over 2,500 Starlink terminals used by cybercrime groups in Myanmar. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

It is noted that despite widely publicized crackdowns on cyber fraud centers along Myanmar's border with Thailand this year, fraud networks continue to thrive in the civil war-torn country.

SpaceX stated that it is working to identify violations in all markets where Starlink operates.

"We are actively identifying violations in all countries where Starlink operates and are cooperating with law enforcement agencies worldwide. In Myanmar, we proactively disabled over 2,500 Starlink kits near suspicious fraud centers." - said Lauren Dreyer, SpaceX's Vice President of Starlink Business Operations, in a post on X.

Dreyer did not specify the exact date of the console shutdown, but the statement was made after Myanmar's military junta reported finding 30 sets of Starlink "receivers and accessories" during a raid on one such fraud center this week.

According to a recent report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, there are about 30 large, purpose-built complexes along the Myanmar-Thailand border designed to defraud victims, including Americans, of billions of dollars annually. - the post states.

Workers in fraud centers are often lured with promises of high-paying jobs or sold as victims of human trafficking. They are regularly held against their will and forced to engage in online fraud in heavily guarded premises.

According to the Starlink website, the number of users worldwide exceeds 6 million. The company provides high-speed internet through a network of thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit, allowing it to cover remote settlements.

An investigation by Agence France-Presse this month found that Starlink receivers were being installed on the roofs of fraud complexes on a large scale.

According to AFP, the US Congress Joint Economic Committee has launched an investigation into Starlink's possible involvement in the activities of these centers.

