Poland to continue funding Starlink for Ukraine

The President of Poland signed a law that includes the extension of funding for subscription fees for Starlink terminals in Ukraine. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

According to Fedorov, during wartime, this technology is critically important for hospitals, schools, critical infrastructure, and frontline regions to stay connected.

Currently, more than 50,000 Starlink terminals are operating in Ukraine. More than 29,000 were provided by our Polish partners.