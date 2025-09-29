Poland to continue funding Starlink for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Poland signed a law on the extension of funding for Starlink terminal subscriptions in Ukraine. This technology is critical for maintaining communication in hospitals, schools, and frontline regions.
The President of Poland signed a law that includes the extension of funding for subscription fees for Starlink terminals in Ukraine. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
According to Fedorov, during wartime, this technology is critically important for hospitals, schools, critical infrastructure, and frontline regions to stay connected.
Currently, more than 50,000 Starlink terminals are operating in Ukraine. More than 29,000 were provided by our Polish partners.
He thanked the Minister of Digitalization of Poland, Krzysztof Gawkowski, and the entire government of Poland for their solidarity and unwavering support for Ukraine.
