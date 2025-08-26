$41.280.07
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1206 views

The head of the Polish president's office stated that President Nawrocki's veto does not disable Starlink internet for Ukraine. He noted that the connection is financed based on current law.

Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement

Polish President Karol Nawrocki's veto of the law on aid to Ukrainians does not turn off Starlink internet for Ukraine, said the head of the Polish President's Chancellery, Zbigniew Bogucki, commenting on the statement of the country's Deputy Prime Minister, writes UNN.

President Nawrocki's veto does not disconnect Starlink internet in Ukraine, as the costs for this connection are financed based on the provisions of the current law, and the bill submitted to the Sejm by the President of the Republic of Poland maintains this status quo. All that is needed is for this presidential initiative to be quickly considered by the Polish parliament in September.

- Bogucki stated on X.

According to him, "the same applies to supporting the storage of Ukrainian government data in a secure location."

"Mr. Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski, you should fight manipulation and disinformation on the Internet, not create it," Bogucki said.

Recall

Earlier, Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed the bill on aid to Ukrainian citizens. 

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski then stated that Nawrocki's veto of the law on aid to Ukrainians effectively disconnects Starlink internet in Ukraine and stops supporting the storage of Ukrainian government data.

Julia Shramko

