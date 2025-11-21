Airbus CEO calls for nuclear weapons in Europe

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the aircraft manufacturing concern Airbus, Rene Obermann, called on European countries to arm themselves with tactical nuclear weapons in response to the threat from Russian Iskander missiles, deployed in Kaliningrad and capable of carrying nuclear warheads. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

At the Berlin Security Conference, Rene Obermann stated that Russia "quite openly" threatens Europe by deploying "over 500" Iskander missiles, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, in the Kaliningrad region. In this regard, the head of Airbus called on Germany, France, Great Britain, and other interested European countries to develop a joint program for nuclear deterrence of the Russian Federation.

Our Achilles' heel, it seems, is what Russia quite openly threatens us with: over 500 tactical nuclear warheads on Iskander missiles, deployed right on our doorstep in Kaliningrad, in addition to those recently deployed in Belarus - Obermann emphasized.

"What do you think our response would be to a limited tactical Russian (nuclear - ed.) strike with limited effect?" Obermann asked the audience, which consisted of high-ranking military personnel, officers, and heads of defense enterprises. "I don't have the answer, but I'm sure you do."

A NATO representative, commenting on Obermann's statement to Reuters, noted that the alliance has recently "not observed any changes in Russia's nuclear policy."

Tactical nuclear weapons include nuclear munitions, the delivery vehicles of which are relatively short-range missiles (not strategic intercontinental missiles). Unlike strategic weapons, the power of tactical nuclear weapons does not exceed several kilotons in TNT equivalent.

According to Politico, there is currently no common nuclear deterrence doctrine in Europe. The nuclear arsenals of France and Great Britain are estimated at approximately 290 and 225 warheads, respectively, but not tactical ones. American atomic bombs are deployed in Germany, but Germany itself does not possess nuclear weapons.

Russia and China this week held consultations in Moscow on missile defense and strategic stability. The discussion took place against the backdrop of shared concerns in Moscow and Beijing about US President Donald Trump's plans to create a new "Iron Dome" missile defense system and his intentions to resume nuclear weapons testing after a more than 30-year hiatus.

