Lukashenka announced the practice of launching nuclear weapons in Belarus - Reuters

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenka announced that Moscow and Minsk are practicing the use of Russian tactical nuclear weapons, deployed on Belarusian territory, during the joint military exercises "Zapad-2025". This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

We practice everything there. They (Western countries - ed.) also know this, we do not hide it. From firing ordinary small arms to nuclear warheads. Again, we must be able to do all this. Otherwise, why should they be on the territory of Belarus? But we absolutely do not plan to threaten anyone with this - said Lukashenka.

State media quote the Chief of the General Staff of Belarus, who noted that the exercises also involved the Russian hypersonic missile "Oreshnik", the testing of which took place last year during the war with Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense of Belarus confirmed that the exercises included practicing tactical nuclear weapons along with the deployment of "Oreshnik".

Military exercises of the Russian Federation and Belarus may have "unexpected turns" - Finnish general

The "Zapad" exercises last for five days, and according to Belarusian and Russian military officials, they are intended to demonstrate the combat readiness of Minsk and Moscow, but they cause concern in neighboring countries amid the war in Ukraine.

Belarus, which borders Ukraine, Russia, and NATO countries - Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia - stores Russian tactical nuclear weapons under Moscow's control. Minsk is also restoring Soviet nuclear storage facilities.

Reuters reminded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin previously stated that Russia could deploy "Oreshnik" complexes on the territory of Belarus in the second half of 2025. Lukashenka, who regularly consults with Putin, allowed Moscow to use Belarus to enter Ukraine in February 2022, but did not involve his own troops in the fighting.

Recall

On September 12, Russia and Belarus began joint military exercises "Zapad-2025" amid escalating tensions with NATO after the incident with Russian drones in Poland. The maneuvers, according to estimates, involve more than 40,000 troops, practicing scenarios with nuclear weapons and testing a new missile.

The EU is closely monitoring the joint military exercises "Zapad-2025" on the territory of Belarus. The EU calls on Russia and Belarus to comply with the OSCE Vienna Document of 2011 and is preparing for potential security threats.