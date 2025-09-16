Lukashenka announced the practice of launching nuclear weapons in Belarus - Reuters

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
10:17 AM • 6648 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 15095 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 11042 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 17284 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 20423 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 13249 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 27936 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 22881 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 57817 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 67165 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.8m/s
28%
752mm
Popular news
Sweden plans record 2.4 billion euro increase in defense budgetSeptember 16, 01:54 AM • 6224 views
New iOS 26 could "kill" battery: Apple issued official warningSeptember 16, 02:28 AM • 15442 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - Nawrocki06:42 AM • 9912 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone07:02 AM • 17466 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico07:25 AM • 22264 views
Publications
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 15095 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 17284 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches08:08 AM • 20423 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 27936 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 35460 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Olena Sosedka
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
China
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 40569 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 40085 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 45065 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 50521 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 100421 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
BM-30 Smerch
SWIFT
The New York Times

Lukashenka announced the practice of launching nuclear weapons in Belarus - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

The exercises also involve Russia's Oreshnik hypersonic missile, which was tested last year.

Lukashenka announced the practice of launching nuclear weapons in Belarus - Reuters

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenka announced that Moscow and Minsk are practicing the use of Russian tactical nuclear weapons, deployed on Belarusian territory, during the joint military exercises "Zapad-2025". This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

We practice everything there. They (Western countries - ed.) also know this, we do not hide it. From firing ordinary small arms to nuclear warheads. Again, we must be able to do all this. Otherwise, why should they be on the territory of Belarus? But we absolutely do not plan to threaten anyone with this

- said Lukashenka. 

State media quote the Chief of the General Staff of Belarus, who noted that the exercises also involved the Russian hypersonic missile "Oreshnik", the testing of which took place last year during the war with Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense of Belarus confirmed that the exercises included practicing tactical nuclear weapons along with the deployment of "Oreshnik".

Military exercises of the Russian Federation and Belarus may have "unexpected turns" - Finnish general15.09.25, 17:48 • 4264 views

The "Zapad" exercises last for five days, and according to Belarusian and Russian military officials, they are intended to demonstrate the combat readiness of Minsk and Moscow, but they cause concern in neighboring countries amid the war in Ukraine. 

Belarus, which borders Ukraine, Russia, and NATO countries - Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia - stores Russian tactical nuclear weapons under Moscow's control. Minsk is also restoring Soviet nuclear storage facilities.

Reuters reminded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin previously stated that Russia could deploy "Oreshnik" complexes on the territory of Belarus in the second half of 2025. Lukashenka, who regularly consults with Putin, allowed Moscow to use Belarus to enter Ukraine in February 2022, but did not involve his own troops in the fighting.

Recall

On September 12, Russia and Belarus began joint military exercises "Zapad-2025" amid escalating tensions with NATO after the incident with Russian drones in Poland. The maneuvers, according to estimates, involve more than 40,000 troops, practicing scenarios with nuclear weapons and testing a new missile.

The EU is closely monitoring the joint military exercises "Zapad-2025" on the territory of Belarus. The EU calls on Russia and Belarus to comply with the OSCE Vienna Document of 2011 and is preparing for potential security threats.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Belarus
Reuters
Latvia
NATO
European Union
Lithuania
Ukraine
Poland