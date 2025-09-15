Military exercises of the Russian Federation and Belarus may have "unexpected turns" - Finnish general

$41.280.03
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 1312 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 7464 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 14680 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 39398 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 30125 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 29836 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 34525 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 56623 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72556 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 105523 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
Popular news
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operationSeptember 15, 05:13 AM • 24739 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 15945 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 13489 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 22689 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 17987 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 18008 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 22707 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 25939 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 104894 views
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Xi Jinping
Vadym Filashkin
Scott Bessent
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Europe
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 13502 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 15956 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 28013 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 34423 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 83773 views
TikTok
Truth Social
Financial Times
The Guardian
FAB-250

Military exercises of the Russian Federation and Belarus may have "unexpected turns" - Finnish general

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Commander of the Finnish Defence Forces, General Janne Jaakkola, stated that they are closely monitoring the "Zapad" exercises of Russia and Belarus. He noted that Russia has resources for other purposes besides the war in Ukraine and warned of possible "unexpected turns" during the maneuvers.

Military exercises of the Russian Federation and Belarus may have "unexpected turns" - Finnish general

Commander of the Finnish Defense Forces, General Janne Jaakkola, stated that his country is closely monitoring the Russian and Belarusian military exercises "Zapad". This was reported by Yle, writes UNN.

Details

According to Jaakkola, who spoke at the opening of the National Defense Courses, the maneuvers are taking place against the backdrop of a tense security situation: Russia is waging an aggressive war in Ukraine and seeks to destabilize Western countries as well – last week, Russian drones violated the airspace of Poland and Romania.

According to the commander, conducting the exercises is important for Russia and provides insight into its goals and resources.

The war in Ukraine is not a large-scale strategic operation. Russia has resources for other purposes as well

- believes the Finnish commander.

The previous "Zapad" exercises were held four years ago, and at that time, troops from Russia and Belarus also participated.

We remember well how the "Zapad-21" exercises were used as a basis for preparing for the war in Ukraine: after the maneuvers ended, units remained at the training grounds

- noted the Finnish commander.

Jaakkola emphasized that Russian exercises can be accompanied by "unexpected turns."

Recall

On September 12, Russia and Belarus began joint military exercises "Zapad-2025" amid escalating tensions with NATO after the incident with Russian drones in Poland. The maneuvers, according to estimates, involve more than 40,000 military personnel, practicing scenarios with nuclear weapons and testing a new missile.

The EU is closely monitoring the joint military exercises "Zapad-2025" in Belarus. The EU calls on Russia and Belarus to adhere to the OSCE Vienna Document of 2011 and is preparing for potential security threats.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Finland
Romania
Ukraine
Poland