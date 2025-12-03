Indian airline IndiGo canceled over 70 flights due to pilot shortage and disruptions

India's largest airline, IndiGo, has canceled more than 70 flights from key cities across the country due to a shortage of pilots and technological glitches. Bloomberg reports this, citing informed sources.

Details

The shortage of cockpit crew at the carrier is mainly due to new rules that limit flight duty time. These rules provide for more rest time for pilots and reduce the number of night landings they are allowed, said people who did not wish to be named, discussing confidential matters. An email sent to IndiGo regarding the number of canceled flights did not receive a response.

The airline has made "calibrated adjustments" to its flight schedule for the next 48 hours to help restore normal operations, the statement said on Wednesday evening.

Operational issues, including minor technological glitches, changes in the winter schedule, adverse weather conditions, air congestion, and "updated crew scheduling regulations, have had a negative impact on our operations," IndiGo said in a statement.

According to data from India's Ministry of Aviation, the airline has faced delays since Tuesday, when it operated only 35% of its flights on time. A software glitch in some Airbus SE aircraft may have been a contributing factor, sources said.

About 338 aircraft in India, 200 of which belong to IndiGo, required an urgent software fix for Airbus A320 aircraft, according to a statement from the Indian aviation regulator.