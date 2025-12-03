Indian airline IndiGo canceled over 70 flights due to pilot shortage and disruptions

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 1450 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
01:24 PM • 4060 views
The EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
01:22 PM • 9556 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
11:38 AM • 15039 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 18893 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 21943 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 28246 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 35822 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 29774 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 39637 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
93%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 41917 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalistDecember 3, 06:33 AM • 27070 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 12315 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 19119 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine12:41 PM • 12626 views
Publications
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 19268 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 42056 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 46220 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 55403 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 53278 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Pokrovsk
Kupiansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 56375 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 58578 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 113579 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 87306 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 103054 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Diia (service)
FAB-500

Indian airline IndiGo canceled over 70 flights due to pilot shortage and disruptions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

India's largest airline, IndiGo, has canceled over 70 flights from key cities due to a pilot shortage and technological disruptions. This is attributed to new flight time limitation rules and a software glitch in Airbus aircraft.

Indian airline IndiGo canceled over 70 flights due to pilot shortage and disruptions

India's largest airline, IndiGo, has canceled more than 70 flights from key cities across the country due to a shortage of pilots and technological glitches. Bloomberg reports this, citing informed sources.

Details

The shortage of cockpit crew at the carrier is mainly due to new rules that limit flight duty time. These rules provide for more rest time for pilots and reduce the number of night landings they are allowed, said people who did not wish to be named, discussing confidential matters. An email sent to IndiGo regarding the number of canceled flights did not receive a response.

The airline has made "calibrated adjustments" to its flight schedule for the next 48 hours to help restore normal operations, the statement said on Wednesday evening.

Over 20 flights canceled at Munich airport due to unknown drones - Reuters03.10.25, 04:34 • 23634 views

Operational issues, including minor technological glitches, changes in the winter schedule, adverse weather conditions, air congestion, and "updated crew scheduling regulations, have had a negative impact on our operations," IndiGo said in a statement.

Add

According to data from India's Ministry of Aviation, the airline has faced delays since Tuesday, when it operated only 35% of its flights on time. A software glitch in some Airbus SE aircraft may have been a contributing factor, sources said.

About 338 aircraft in India, 200 of which belong to IndiGo, required an urgent software fix for Airbus A320 aircraft, according to a statement from the Indian aviation regulator.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Technology
Airbus A320 series
Airbus
Bloomberg L.P.
India