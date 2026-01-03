Supermoon rises over Ukraine, Quadrantids meteor shower peak expected

Residents of Ukraine are observing a Supermoon, which is 14% larger and 30% brighter than the usual satellite. This phenomenon is due to the Moon's closest proximity to Earth, writes UNN.

Details

In addition to the visual increase in the lunar disk, the Quadrantids meteor shower is expected to be active tonight.

According to astronomers' forecasts, the intensity of the meteor shower will be up to 10 meteors per hour.

The best conditions for observing celestial phenomena will be in the second half of the night, provided the sky is clear.

The Quadrantid meteor shower will peak this coming weekend