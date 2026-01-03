Supermoon rises over Ukraine, Quadrantids meteor shower peak expected

$42.170.00
07:16 PM • 3602 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
03:51 PM • 18307 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
03:04 PM • 26049 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 28417 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 48004 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 70428 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 63387 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 83678 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 46723 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 74575 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
Popular news
Operation on the brink of death: HUR medics rescued a wounded soldier right in the open seaJanuary 3, 10:53 AM • 9338 views
Border queues: after the New Year, the most difficult situation is on the Polish directionJanuary 3, 11:16 AM • 28665 views
Rubio stated that Maduro is already in US custody and military operations in Venezuela have concluded.January 3, 11:32 AM • 35467 views
Venezuelan Vice President visits Russia after US statement on Maduro's capture03:13 PM • 7396 views
Trump posted a photo of Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his detentionPhoto04:37 PM • 20416 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 63794 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 82702 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 96185 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 08:23 PM • 232483 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 162335 views
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 58021 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 67693 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 65708 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 162350 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 61306 views
Supermoon rises over Ukraine, Quadrantids meteor shower peak expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

Ukraine is observing a Supermoon, which is 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual. Tonight, the Quadrantids meteor shower is also expected to peak with an intensity of up to 10 meteors per hour.

Supermoon rises over Ukraine, Quadrantids meteor shower peak expected

Residents of Ukraine are observing a Supermoon, which is 14% larger and 30% brighter than the usual satellite. This phenomenon is due to the Moon's closest proximity to Earth, writes UNN.

Details

In addition to the visual increase in the lunar disk, the Quadrantids meteor shower is expected to be active tonight.

According to astronomers' forecasts, the intensity of the meteor shower will be up to 10 meteors per hour.

The best conditions for observing celestial phenomena will be in the second half of the night, provided the sky is clear.

The Quadrantid meteor shower will peak this coming weekend

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWeather and environment
Meteorite
Ukraine