January 1, 01:04 PM • 26029 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 32421 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 30612 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 29578 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 123967 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 125961 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 45534 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 41223 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 35768 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 28864 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Gold

The Quadrantid meteor shower will peak this coming weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

The Quadrantid meteor shower will peak on Friday night into Saturday, but due to the supermoon, fewer than 10 meteors per hour are expected. For better viewing, astronomers advise traveling outside the city and allowing your eyes to adjust to the darkness.

The Quadrantid meteor shower will peak this coming weekend

According to the American Meteor Society, the Quadrantid meteor shower will reach its peak activity on Friday night into Saturday. During this period, Earth will pass through a trail of space debris left by asteroid 2003 EH1, writes UNN.

Details

Usually, during the peak, observers record about 25 meteors per hour. However, this year the visibility of "falling stars" will be significantly lower – fewer than 10 objects per hour are expected. The reason for the worsening conditions will be the light from the supermoon, which coincides with the peak of the shower.

Tips for skywatching

Experts note that a bright full moon is the main obstacle to observing meteors. To see bright fireballs, astronomers advise going outside early in the evening, before the moonlight becomes too intense. You can also try to catch meteors at dawn on Sunday.

For best results, it is recommended to:

  • Leave the city, away from artificial lighting;
    • Allow your eyes at least 20 minutes to adapt to the darkness;
      • Do not use your phone, as screen light impairs night vision.

        Origin of the Quadrantids

        Meteor showers occur when small space rocks collide with Earth's atmosphere and burn up, leaving bright trails. The Quadrantids got their name from the constellation Quadrans Muralis, which is no longer on the official list of constellations.

        After the Quadrantids' activity ends, the next major meteor shower will be the Lyrids. Their appearance in the night sky is expected in April 2026.

        First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect it01.01.26, 02:00 • 30882 views

