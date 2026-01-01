The Quadrantid meteor shower will peak this coming weekend

According to the American Meteor Society, the Quadrantid meteor shower will reach its peak activity on Friday night into Saturday. During this period, Earth will pass through a trail of space debris left by asteroid 2003 EH1, writes UNN.

Details

Usually, during the peak, observers record about 25 meteors per hour. However, this year the visibility of "falling stars" will be significantly lower – fewer than 10 objects per hour are expected. The reason for the worsening conditions will be the light from the supermoon, which coincides with the peak of the shower.

Tips for skywatching

Experts note that a bright full moon is the main obstacle to observing meteors. To see bright fireballs, astronomers advise going outside early in the evening, before the moonlight becomes too intense. You can also try to catch meteors at dawn on Sunday.

For best results, it is recommended to:

Leave the city, away from artificial lighting;

Allow your eyes at least 20 minutes to adapt to the darkness;

Do not use your phone, as screen light impairs night vision.

Origin of the Quadrantids

Meteor showers occur when small space rocks collide with Earth's atmosphere and burn up, leaving bright trails. The Quadrantids got their name from the constellation Quadrans Muralis, which is no longer on the official list of constellations.

After the Quadrantids' activity ends, the next major meteor shower will be the Lyrids. Their appearance in the night sky is expected in April 2026.

