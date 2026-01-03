Zelenskyy met with advisors of the Coalition of the Willing: security guarantees and real peace discussed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with national security advisors from the member states of the Coalition of the Willing. He announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

The meeting included three panels between the Ukrainian negotiating team and 18 participants from various countries and institutions.

The main focus was on security guarantees, reconstruction, and a basic framework for real peace.

During the meeting, all existing document developments were discussed, and the sequence of steps was thoroughly addressed: a meeting of chiefs of general staffs will take place on January 5, and a meeting at the leadership level in Paris on January 6. After these contacts, we expect a productive joint meeting with representatives of the United States. - Zelenskyy stated.

As the head of state noted, there is a new chance to end this war.

And we are grateful that we are not alone on the diplomatic path either. I thank the partner states and their leaders for their consistent support of our country. - Zelenskyy's statement reads.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed appointing Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine. He thanked Shmyhal for his work at the Ministry of Defense and emphasized the importance of systematic approach for Ukrainian energy.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also stated that Mykhailo Fedorov could take over the position of Minister of Defense of Ukraine.