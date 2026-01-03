$42.170.00
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential Office
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OP
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
Zelenskyy met with advisors of the Coalition of the Willing: security guarantees and real peace discussed

Kyiv • UNN

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with national security advisors of the member states of the Coalition of the Willing. Security guarantees, reconstruction, and a basic framework for real peace, as well as the sequence of further meetings, were discussed.

Zelenskyy met with advisors of the Coalition of the Willing: security guarantees and real peace discussed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with national security advisors from the member states of the Coalition of the Willing. He announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

The meeting included three panels between the Ukrainian negotiating team and 18 participants from various countries and institutions.

The main focus was on security guarantees, reconstruction, and a basic framework for real peace.

During the meeting, all existing document developments were discussed, and the sequence of steps was thoroughly addressed: a meeting of chiefs of general staffs will take place on January 5, and a meeting at the leadership level in Paris on January 6. After these contacts, we expect a productive joint meeting with representatives of the United States.

- Zelenskyy stated.

As the head of state noted, there is a new chance to end this war.

And we are grateful that we are not alone on the diplomatic path either. I thank the partner states and their leaders for their consistent support of our country.

- Zelenskyy's statement reads.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed appointing Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine. He thanked Shmyhal for his work at the Ministry of Defense and emphasized the importance of systematic approach for Ukrainian energy.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also stated that Mykhailo Fedorov could take over the position of Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

