711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1498 views

Russia launched 728 drones and 13 missiles, including 6 Kinzhals, at Ukraine overnight. Air defense forces neutralized 711 drones and 7 X-101/Iskander-K missiles.

711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles

Russia launched a record 728 drones and 13 missiles at Ukraine overnight, 6 of which were "Kinzhal" missiles; 711 drones and 7 "Kh-101"/"Iskander-K" missiles were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 9, the enemy attacked with 741 air assault weapons:

  • 728 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo - Russia;
    • 7 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles from the areas of Engels, Saratov region, and Kursk region - Russia;
      • 6 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of Lipetsk region - Russia.

        "The main direction of the strike is Volyn, the city of Lutsk," the report says.

        The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

        According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense neutralized 718 enemy air assault weapons, 303 were shot down by fire means, 415 were lost to location

        - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, listing:
        • 296 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) were shot down by fire means, 415 were lost to location/suppressed by electronic warfare;
          • 7 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles were shot down.

            "Hits by enemy air assault weapons were recorded in 4 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones in 14 locations," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine indicated.

            "Practically everything was flying towards Lutsk": Russia attacked Volyn with 5 missiles and about 50 drones09.07.25, 08:18 • 1475 views

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            War
            Kh-101
            Kursk
            Ukrainian Air Force
            Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
            Shahed-136
            9K720 Iskander
            Ukraine
            Lutsk
