"Practically everything was flying towards Lutsk": Russia attacked Volyn with 5 missiles and about 50 drones

Lutsk suffered a massive night attack by Russian troops with about 50 drones and 5 missiles, a fire broke out in the warehouse premises of an enterprise and in a garage cooperative, said the head of the Volyn OVA Ivan Rudnytskyi in Telegram, writes UNN.

This night our region again suffered a massive attack. Practically everything was flying towards Lutsk. In total, about 50 UAVs and 5 missiles were in the airspace of Volyn. - wrote Rudnytskyi.

Currently, information about hits, according to him, is being clarified.

Regarding the destruction, fires are currently being extinguished in the warehouse premises of one of Lutsk's enterprises, as well as a garage cooperative. And most importantly - as of now, there are no reports of casualties or deaths. - Rudnytskyi reported.

Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out