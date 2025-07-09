$41.800.06
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:59 AM • 2086 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 25212 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
04:00 AM • 67573 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
03:42 AM • 77898 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 95913 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 99587 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 143032 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 163846 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 81173 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 62014 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
"Practically everything was flying towards Lutsk": Russia attacked Volyn with 5 missiles and about 50 drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1514 views

The Volyn region suffered a massive night attack with about 50 drones and 5 missiles aimed at Lutsk. Fires broke out in the warehouse premises of an enterprise and in a garage cooperative; there were no casualties.

"Practically everything was flying towards Lutsk": Russia attacked Volyn with 5 missiles and about 50 drones

Lutsk suffered a massive night attack by Russian troops with about 50 drones and 5 missiles, a fire broke out in the warehouse premises of an enterprise and in a garage cooperative, said the head of the Volyn OVA Ivan Rudnytskyi in Telegram, writes UNN.

This night our region again suffered a massive attack. Practically everything was flying towards Lutsk. In total, about 50 UAVs and 5 missiles were in the airspace of Volyn.

- wrote Rudnytskyi.

Currently, information about hits, according to him, is being clarified.

Regarding the destruction, fires are currently being extinguished in the warehouse premises of one of Lutsk's enterprises, as well as a garage cooperative. And most importantly - as of now, there are no reports of casualties or deaths.

- Rudnytskyi reported.

Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out09.07.25, 06:42 • 77824 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Volyn Oblast
Lutsk
