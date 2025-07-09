$41.800.06
49.030.09
04:00 AM
July 8, 05:10 PM
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26513 views

On the night of July 9, Lutsk and the community suffered the most massive UAV and missile attack. Fires and damage to garages were recorded, there is no information about fatalities.

On the night of Wednesday, July 9, Russia carried out the most massive attack using drones and missiles on Lutsk and the community. As a result of the shelling, numerous fires broke out, and garages were damaged. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk.

Today was the most massive enemy attack using UAVs and missiles on our city and community

- the official said.

According to him, fires and damage to garages were recorded on the territory of one of the garage cooperatives, and a fire on the territory of one of the enterprises. Other damages are being investigated.

"Fortunately, at this moment there is no information about deaths as a result of the enemy attack," Polishchuk added.

Recall

On the night of July 9, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to missile danger. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded the take-off of two MiG-31K.

In addition, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a large number of enemy attack drones in the airspace. 

Russia increased the number of missiles and drones launched at Ukraine by 1.6 times - Syrskyi08.07.25, 14:05 • 1020 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
MiG-31
Lutsk
