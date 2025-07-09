Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out

On the night of Wednesday, July 9, Russia carried out the most massive attack using drones and missiles on Lutsk and the community. As a result of the shelling, numerous fires broke out, and garages were damaged. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk.

Today was the most massive enemy attack using UAVs and missiles on our city and community - the official said.

According to him, fires and damage to garages were recorded on the territory of one of the garage cooperatives, and a fire on the territory of one of the enterprises. Other damages are being investigated.

"Fortunately, at this moment there is no information about deaths as a result of the enemy attack," Polishchuk added.

Recall

On the night of July 9, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to missile danger. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded the take-off of two MiG-31K.

In addition, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a large number of enemy attack drones in the airspace.

