Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper

Consumer inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3% in June year-on-year from 15.9% in May, according to State Statistics Service data, UNN writes.

Details

According to the State Statistics Service, consumer market inflation in June compared to May was 0.8%, and 6.5% since the beginning of the year. Core inflation in June compared to May was 0.3%, and 12.1% since the beginning of the year, compared to June 2024.

Prices for food and goods

In the consumer market in June, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.4%, and by 23.2% year-on-year.

The most significant increase (13.5%) in June was for fruits. Over the month, prices for meat and meat products, non-alcoholic beverages, fish and fish products, lard, bread, fermented milk products, butter, and sugar increased by 3.3-0.2%. At the same time, vegetables became 8.1% cheaper, and prices for eggs, pasta, milk, and rice decreased by 1.1-0.4%.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 1.1% over the month, due to a 1.8% increase in tobacco product prices.

Clothing and footwear became 2.2% cheaper in June, including clothing by 2.3% and footwear by 2.1%.

Cost of services

Utility prices (housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels) increased by 0.1% over the month, and by 2.4% year-on-year.

Transport prices increased by 1.1% over the month, mainly due to a 5.4% increase in railway passenger transport fares and a 2.3% increase in fuel and lubricants. The annual increase was 6.2%.

Education services became 0.1% more expensive over the month, and 12.1% over the year.

Prices in the healthcare sector increased by 0.6% over the month, and by 12.9% over the year.

The data is provided without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) taking place.