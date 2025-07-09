The situation surrounding the results of the competition for the selection of the head of the Bureau of Economic Security has gained significant public attention. The Cabinet of Ministers refused to appoint the candidate chosen by the Commission for the selection of the BEB director. Lawyer Volodymyr Bohatyr, in a comment to UNN, points to deep systemic errors and risks to national security from the creation of bodies with "foreign elements."

The situation that has developed around the appointment of the head of the BEB indicates systemic errors in the formation of state legal policy in the law enforcement sphere. It is now necessary to recognize that the creation of auxiliary bodies with a foreign element leads to obvious risks in the field of national security. The valid remarks of the SBU were accepted by the Government. - emphasizes the lawyer.

The SBU's remarks, which the lawyer refers to, concern the candidate selected by the commission, Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi — the head of the third unit of detectives of the Second Main Unit of Detectives of NABU. The letter sent by the SBU to the Commission was marked "for official use." However, earlier media wrote that Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi's father allegedly lives in Russia. According to journalists, his father served in the USSR and after 1991 remained in Russia, where he may now receive a pension. One of the Commission members, Yuriy Ponomarenko, confirmed that the Security Service reported family ties with Russian citizens in three candidates. It should be noted that only foreign members of the Commission voted "for" the submission for Tsyvinskyi's appointment at the final stage of the competition.

Lawyer Volodymyr Bohatyr believes that holding such competitions has not justified itself.

The holding of competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system, and political influence only increased and is currently the greatest since independence. Competition commissions, public councils, and international experts have discredited the selection process. These include cases of outright sabotage aimed at disrupting the competition, legislative shortcomings, candidates with questionable reputations, ambiguity in the regulation of terms and powers of the competition commission, and many other problems. - explained the lawyer.

Bohatyr noted that BEB is only one of the bodies that were created at the initiative from outside and are not able to effectively perform the tasks assigned to them.

"The BEB, which was created to ensure economic security, quickly acquired the same flaws as the SBI or NABU. In my opinion, today there are many questions regarding the constitutionality of the creation of both the BEB, and the SBI, NABU, ARMA, HACC. I remind you that the Constitutional Court of Ukraine previously ruled on the illegality of the appointment of the head of NABU.

These structures a priori cannot effectively perform law enforcement functions, so disputes constantly arise between them regarding the jurisdiction of the cases they investigate. Part of the leadership consists of foreigners who were "imported" from other countries, where criminal proceedings are being investigated against them. Therefore, we state the lack of independence and effectiveness," the lawyer noted and added that the situation with corruption in the Ukrainian government is no better, recalling that one of the vice-prime ministers is accused of corruption.

All the fight against corruption, which was declared by pseudo-reformers, led to the worst level of corruption in the history of the country. Therefore, only the recognition of these mistakes and the liquidation of a wide variety of newly created law enforcement agencies can improve the situation. - believes Bohatyr.

