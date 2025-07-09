$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:54 AM • 1656 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:36 AM • 12918 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 38917 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 67790 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 147081 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 03:42 AM • 134098 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 175044 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 119241 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 206649 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 220203 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4m/s
45%
744mm
Popular news
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecutedJuly 9, 01:16 AM • 63136 views
FBI launched criminal investigations into ex-CIA and FBI directorsJuly 9, 01:38 AM • 38123 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 184162 views
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damage05:49 AM • 57965 views
Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhausted08:28 AM • 26840 views
Publications
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 147124 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 185709 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 206677 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 173885 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 220233 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lutsk
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 15543 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 212697 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 396324 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 228748 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 339860 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
MiG-31
Kh-101

Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1636 views

The European Court of Human Rights ruled in favor of Ukraine in the case against the Russian Federation. This decision confirms human rights violations by the Russian Federation.

Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about

The European Court of Human Rights stated on Wednesday that Russia violated international law in Ukraine. This is the first time an international court has held Moscow accountable for human rights violations since the full-scale invasion in 2022, according to UNN, citing the ECHR's decision broadcast online.

Details

Judges of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg ruled on four cases brought by Ukraine and the Netherlands against Russia, covering a wide range of alleged human rights violations since the start of the conflict, including the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 and the abduction of Ukrainian children.

The decision is largely symbolic. The complaints were filed with the court's governing body, which expelled Moscow in 2022 after the full-scale invasion.

Families of the MH17 disaster victims consider this decision a significant milestone in their 11-year search for justice.

“This is a real step towards understanding who is truly responsible,”

said Thomas Schansman, who lost his 18-year-old son Quinn in the tragedy.

This decision will not be the last ruling by the European Court of Human Rights concerning the war. Kyiv has other cases pending against Russia, and almost 10,000 cases filed by individuals against the Kremlin.

The decisions in Strasbourg are separate from the criminal prosecution in the Netherlands, in which two Russians and a Ukrainian were convicted in absentia of multiple murders for their role in the downing of flight MH17.

ECHR President Mattias Guyomar announced that, in particular, in the case of the downing of flight MH17, violations of Articles 2 and 13 occurred.

The Court unanimously ruled that the suffering of the relatives of the MH17 victims falls within the scope of Article 3 of the Convention (prohibition of inhuman or degrading treatment).

Other applications recognized violations of the European Convention on Human Rights, specifically Articles 2-5, 8-11, 13 and 14 - the right to life, prohibition of torture, freedom of speech, peaceful assembly, freedom of conscience, and a number of others.

Among observers, "Radio Svoboda" editor Rikard Jozwiak has already stated about "a stunning victory for Ukraine and the Netherlands today at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against Russia." "Today it means nothing concrete, but when justice is finally served in the future, Moscow will have to pay for it," Jozwiak wrote on X.

Addition

The case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia," which concerns human rights violations in Russian-occupied Donbas, the downing of MH17, and the full-scale war, is the largest interstate case, combining four applications at once: No. 8019/16, 43800/14, 28525/20, and 11055/22.

It covers the period from 2014 to the present and concerns crimes in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The case also includes complaints about Russia's actions during the full-scale invasion that began on February 24, 2022.

A separate part of the proceedings is the Netherlands' application regarding the downing of the Malaysian Boeing flight MH17 in July 2014, which killed all 298 people on board.

The ECHR established that the downing of flight MH17 occurred in territory under the effective control of Russian occupation administrations, and therefore the events fall under Russia's jurisdiction.

On January 25, 2023, the ECHR declared the case partially admissible and proceeded to consider the merits. Given the scale of the violations, 26 states and a number of international organizations joined the case as third parties. It is expected that the ECHR will make a decision and proceed to consider the issue of just satisfaction in the near future.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9