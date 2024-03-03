Attacking the elderly: hooligans detained in Frankivsk

In Ivano-Frankivsk, law enforcement officers detained attackers of lone passers-by, including the elderly. The unidentified men struck their victims using gas canisters. This was reported on Sunday by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk, UNN reported.

Law enforcement officers quickly identified the perpetrators and one female victim. The hooligans were taken to the local police department and gave confessions - Onyshchuk wrote on social media.

She also said that together with the leadership of law enforcement agencies in the region, they held a meeting to discuss the situation and prevent such manifestations in the region in the future.

Earlier, UNN reported that the police of Prykarpattia region opened criminal proceedings on the fact of hooliganism against young men who beat people for no reason in Ivano-Frankivsk.