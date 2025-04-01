The occupiers launched dozens of attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: a 14-year-old boy is among the victims
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region about 30 times, wounding three people, including a 14-year-old boy. Houses, cars and power lines were damaged.
Russian invaders carried out about 30 attacks on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region on Tuesday, April 1. As a result, there is destruction and casualties, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak.
Nikopol region experienced about three dozen attacks during the day. The enemy struck with kamikaze drones and artillery. It was loud in the district center, Marhanetska, Pokrovska - urban and rural - communities
The head of the Regional State Administration added that three people were injured as a result of the enemy strikes. A 14-year-old boy and a 65-year-old woman will be treated on an outpatient basis. Another woman, 37 years old, was hospitalized in moderate condition.
Lysak also reported that a fire broke out, which was extinguished by rescuers. Seven private houses, three outbuildings, several cars and a garage were damaged. Trade kiosks were also damaged. In addition, power lines were damaged.
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: four railway workers injured, two of them in serious condition19.03.25, 18:17 • 33698 views
Recall
The mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, showed a photo of a destroyed Tesla car after the Russian attack. He called on social media users to show it to American businessman and "ardent supporter of Russians" Elon Musk.