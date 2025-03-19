Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: four railway workers injured, two of them in serious condition
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy attacked the railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region again, four railway workers were injured, two of them are in serious condition. Railway workers are doing everything possible to keep trains running.
The enemy shelled the infrastructure of Ukrzaliznytsia in Dnipropetrovsk region. Four railway workers were injured, two of them in serious condition, the press service of UZ reported, writes UNN.
The second enemy attack on the railway infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk region today alone. Four railway workers were injured, two of them in serious condition. They are being provided with medical assistance
The agency stressed that the railway workers made every effort to ensure that the occupiers' strikes did not affect the movement of passenger trains in the region.
On Wednesday, March 19, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the Kamianske district. Three people were injured, one person is in serious condition.
And on the night of March 19, Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. Attacked, in particular, the energy system of the railway, which caused local power outages. During the liquidation of the consequences, the enemy launched a repeated strike.