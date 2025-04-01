Attack in Amsterdam: Ukrainian man is charged with attempted murder with terrorism
A 30-year-old Ukrainian man is suspected of stabbing near Dam Square in Amsterdam. He is suspected of attempted murder with terrorist intent.
The prosecution suspects the 30-year-old suspect of committing knife wounds in Amsterdam in five attempted murders or involuntary manslaughter with terrorist intent.
A 30-year-old Ukrainian man suspected of stabbing five people near Dam Square in Amsterdam last Thursday is being prosecuted on five counts of attempted murder or involuntary manslaughter with terrorist intent. This was reported by the Public Prosecutor's Office of the Netherlands (OM) in its statement on Tuesday, March 1, in the afternoon.
As noted, the 30-year-old Ukrainian suspect was taken to the investigator. The court decided that the man will remain in custody for at least two more weeks.
The Prosecutor General's Office of the Netherlands suspects the Ukrainian of a terrorist act.
The suspect wounded five people in broad daylight in a very busy place
Despite other suspicions, in general, all scenarios remain open, the Dutch daily newspaper informs with reference to the prosecutor's office.
Everything is being investigated
On March 27, a knife attack occurred in Amsterdam, as a result of which five people were injured, two of them in serious condition.
The Amsterdam police have identified the man suspected of a knife attack on five people. He turned out to be a 30-year-old Ukrainian from the Donetsk region, the motives of the crime are still unknown.