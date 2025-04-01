Forbes announced the ranking of the richest people in the world in 2025: Elon Musk topped the list, surpassing Mark Zuckerberg
Kyiv • UNN
Forbes published the ranking of billionaires for 2025. Elon Musk topped the list with $342 billion, ahead of Zuckerberg and Bezos, becoming the richest person in the world.
This year, the Forbes ranking of the world's richest people includes 3,028 entrepreneurs, investors and heirs.
The first place in the ranking of billionaires was taken by Tesla and SpaceX co-founder Elon Musk with a fortune of $342 billion. The second and third places were shared by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
This was reported by Forbes, writes UNN.
The magazine reported that it used stock prices and exchange rates as of March 7, 2025 to compile the ranking.
So, the list includes:
1. Elon Musk, co-founder of seven companies, including electric car maker Tesla, rocket maker SpaceX and artificial intelligence startup xAI, with a net worth of $342 billion.
2. Mark Zuckerberg, founder of the Facebook network, with a fortune of $216 billion.
3. Jeff Bezos, founder of e-commerce giant Amazon, with a capital of $215 billion.
4. Larry Ellison, Chairman, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of software giant Oracle, with a fortune of $192 billion
5. Bernard Arnault, who runs the LVMH empire of 75 fashion and cosmetics brands, including Louis Vuitton and Sephora, has a capital of $178 billion.
6. Warren Buffett, known as the "Oracle of Omaha", is one of the most successful investors of all time with $154 billion.
7. Larry Page, a member of the board and controlling shareholder of Alphabet, Google's parent company, owns $144 billion.
8. Sergey Brin, a member of the board and controlling shareholder of Alphabet, Google's parent company, owns $138 billion
9. Amancio Ortega, one of the richest clothing retailers in the world, has a net worth of $124 billion.
10. Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft, has a capital of $118 billion. The list is closed by Jude Reyes, head of the American food and beverage company Reyes Holdings. He ranks 199th in the list of billionaires with a capital of $40 billion.
Let us remind you
In 2025, Forbes counted six Ukrainian billionaire businessmen. Rinat Akhmetov became the richest with a fortune of $7.9 billion, Petro Poroshenko returned to the list.
Billionaires who attended Trump's inauguration have lost $210 billion since that day11.03.25, 03:46 • 27540 views