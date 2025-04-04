Forbes published the ranking of billionaires for 2025. Elon Musk topped the list with $342 billion, ahead of Zuckerberg and Bezos,
becoming the richest person in the world.
In 2025, Forbes counted six Ukrainian billionaire businessmen. Rinat Akhmetov became the wealthiest with a fortune of $7.9
billion, and Petro Poroshenko returned to the list.
The state controls the top 5 banks in Ukraine, foreigners - almost half of the institutions. Some banks are connected with
politicians and corporations, which affects their activities.