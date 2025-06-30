Akhmetov's Central Department Store lost another Russian brand - media

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
02:53 PM • 43490 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 83501 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 49705 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 56091 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 71590 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 135563 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 120299 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 119297 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 104089 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 296211 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3m/s
81%
745mm
Popular news
US intercepted conversation of Iranian officials about American strikes - WPJune 30, 10:43 AM • 11849 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 81981 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of Russian troops in Sumy Oblast and advanced in Kursk Oblast - General StaffJune 30, 12:25 PM • 15986 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something else02:11 PM • 51890 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really work02:37 PM • 42094 views
Publications
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really work02:37 PM • 42263 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something else02:11 PM • 52079 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 83504 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexationJune 30, 06:31 AM • 135565 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 296213 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Mikhail Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Turkey
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 82100 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 93673 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 91644 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 102304 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 208238 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
IRIS-T
Diia (service)
Eurofighter Typhoon
Nord Stream

Akhmetov's Central Department Store lost another Russian brand - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 617 views

Siyar Kurshutov, allegedly co-owner of the Telegram channel "Joker", is resuming information attacks, which journalists link to pressure on Ukrainian businesses. The channel has already attacked Uklon and is now targeting SCM, Rinat Akhmetov, and the "Aromateka" store.

Akhmetov's Central Department Store lost another Russian brand - media

Seyar Kurshutov, who may have a Russian passport and be a co-administrator of the Telegram channel "Joker" (he allegedly recently acquired a share of the channel from Roman Kravets, who, according to media reports, is in Europe), is resuming an active media campaign, which, according to journalists, may have signs of targeted pressure on Ukrainian business. This is reported by "Focus", transmits UNN.

Previously, Forbes reported that the "Joker" channel could be used as an instrument of influence: in particular, the company Uklon stated about extortion of 200 thousand dollars for stopping the information attack. Now, as stated in the material, the management of SCM, Rinat Akhmetov and the perfume and cosmetics store "Aromateka" in Kyiv's TSUM have become the object of criticism.

After losing the previous version of the channel, Kurshutov and Kravets, who met in Vienna, seek to restore the resource that, according to media reports, is associated with loud publications and a questionable reputation. Currently, he accuses "Aromateka" of selling allegedly falsified perfumes and calls for a boycott of the store.

"Rinat Akhmetov's TSUM leased the first floor to fraudsters who sold fakes of world brands in the center of Kyiv under the guise of originals. Law enforcement officers and customs were in the know," writes "Joker".

Journalists believe that these accusations, in particular regarding the sale of allegedly falsified products and calls to boycott the mentioned store, may have additional context. As noted by Vector, TSUM also houses the "Zielinski & Rozen" store, which is associated with Kurshutov. The goods of this brand, as Anton Odaryuk (PR director of Comfy) claimed, are produced in the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, he raised questions about this back in 2022, when he drew attention to the fact that products marked "Made in Russia" were sold in Kyiv.

The publication also reminds that, according to RBC-Ukraine, Kurshutov's family conducts commercial activities in the temporarily occupied Crimea, and his brother was publicly honored by the Russian authorities. RBC-Ukraine also reported that the National Security and Defense Council did not extend sanctions against a number of individuals, including Kurshutov.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
Rinat Akhmetov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Forbes
Vienna
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9