Six Ukrainians make it into Forbes' ranking of the world's richest people: names
Kyiv • UNN
In 2025, Forbes counted six Ukrainian billionaire businessmen. Rinat Akhmetov became the wealthiest with a fortune of $7.9 billion, and Petro Poroshenko returned to the list.
This year's Forbes list includes six Ukrainian businessmen with fortunes ranging from $1 billion. Gennady Bogolyubov, co-owner of "Privat", who ranked 2692nd last year, dropped out of the ranking. However, Petro Poroshenko returned to the list of the richest people in the world, taking 1947th place, and Andriy Verevsky, who took 2356th place, reports UNN.
Details
The richest Ukrainian in 2025 was Rinat Akhmetov, owner of DTEK and co-owner of Metinvest. With a fortune of $7.9 billion, he took 390th place in the world.
The list continues with:
- Viktor Pinchuk, who owns the Interpipe group of companies - $3.2 billion;
- Petro Poroshenko, owner of the Roshen company - $1.7 billion;
- Andriy Verevsky, founder of the agricultural holding and main shareholder of Kernel, - 1.4 billion;
- Vlad Yatsenko, co-founder of the neobank Revolut, which in 2021 became the most expensive startup in the UK - $1.2 billion;
- Vadim Novinsky, owner of Smart Holding Group - $1.2 billion;
- Konstantin Zhevago, CEO of Ferrexpo, former owner of the "Finance and Credit" bank - $1.1 billion.
It should be noted that this year's Forbes list of the richest people in the world includes 3,028 entrepreneurs, investors and heirs. The first place in the ranking of billionaires was taken by Tesla and SpaceX co-founder Elon Musk with a fortune of $342 billion. The second and third places were shared by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
The top 5 richest people also included Larry Ellison, chairman, chief technology officer and co-founder of the software giant Oracle, as well as Bernard Arnault, who runs the LVMH empire, which consists of 75 fashion and cosmetic brands, including Louis Vuitton and Sephora.
Reference
The Forbes list is a snapshot of wealth using stock prices and exchange rates as of March 7, 2025, and includes individuals, not the wealth of a multi-generational family.
Some people become richer or poorer a few days after publication, the publication notes.
Mykhailo Poplavskyi is in the top 4 influencers of Ukraine according to Forbes08.02.25, 09:46 • 31579 views