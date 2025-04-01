Six Ukrainians make it into Forbes' ranking of the world's richest people: names

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 11139 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98968 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 163062 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103049 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339410 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171985 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143860 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195845 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124377 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108080 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
Popular news

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133743 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43738 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155027 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34203 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 80141 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 11139 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 80572 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 98968 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 163062 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155429 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Giorgia Meloni

Andrii Sybiha

Alexander Stubb

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19300 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21166 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34517 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44052 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134041 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

Six Ukrainians make it into Forbes' ranking of the world's richest people: names

Kyiv • UNN

 • 49566 views

In 2025, Forbes counted six Ukrainian billionaire businessmen. Rinat Akhmetov became the wealthiest with a fortune of $7.9 billion, and Petro Poroshenko returned to the list.

Six Ukrainians make it into Forbes' ranking of the world's richest people: names

This year's Forbes list includes six Ukrainian businessmen with fortunes ranging from $1 billion. Gennady Bogolyubov, co-owner of "Privat", who ranked 2692nd last year, dropped out of the ranking. However, Petro Poroshenko returned to the list of the richest people in the world, taking 1947th place, and Andriy Verevsky, who took 2356th place, reports UNN.

Details

The richest Ukrainian in 2025 was Rinat Akhmetov, owner of DTEK and co-owner of Metinvest. With a fortune of $7.9 billion, he took 390th place in the world.

The list continues with:

  • Viktor Pinchuk, who owns the Interpipe group of companies - $3.2 billion;
    • Petro Poroshenko, owner of the Roshen company - $1.7 billion;
      • Andriy Verevsky, founder of the agricultural holding and main shareholder of Kernel, - 1.4 billion;
        • Vlad Yatsenko, co-founder of the neobank Revolut, which in 2021 became the most expensive startup in the UK - $1.2 billion;
          • Vadim Novinsky, owner of Smart Holding Group - $1.2 billion;
            • Konstantin Zhevago, CEO of Ferrexpo, former owner of the "Finance and Credit" bank - $1.1 billion.

              It should be noted that this year's Forbes list of the richest people in the world includes 3,028 entrepreneurs, investors and heirs. The first place in the ranking of billionaires was taken by Tesla and SpaceX co-founder Elon Musk with a fortune of $342 billion. The second and third places were shared by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

              The top 5 richest people also included Larry Ellison, chairman, chief technology officer and co-founder of the software giant Oracle, as well as Bernard Arnault, who runs the LVMH empire, which consists of 75 fashion and cosmetic brands, including Louis Vuitton and Sephora.

              Reference

              The Forbes list is a snapshot of wealth using stock prices and exchange rates as of March 7, 2025, and includes individuals, not the wealth of a multi-generational family.

              Some people become richer or poorer a few days after publication, the publication notes.

              Mykhailo Poplavskyi is in the top 4 influencers of Ukraine according to Forbes08.02.25, 09:46 • 31579 views

              Alona Utkina

              Alona Utkina

              Economy
              Kostyantyn Zhevago
              Andriy Verevskyi
              Victor Pinchuk
              Rinat Akhmetov
              Petro Poroshenko
              DTEK
              Forbes
              United Kingdom
              Bitcoin
              $81,990.90
              Золото
              $3,127.40
              Tesla
              $269.16
              Brent
              $69.97
              S&P 500
              $5,438.02
              Газ TTF
              $39.20
              Ethereum
              $1,786.86