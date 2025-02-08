Mykhailo Poplavskyi is in the top 4 influencers of Ukraine according to Forbes.

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 55540 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101051 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104580 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121680 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101851 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128323 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103452 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113272 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116892 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161573 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105398 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101695 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 82750 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110503 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104892 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121691 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128328 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161576 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151772 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 183932 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104883 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110497 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138072 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139837 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167646 views
Mykhailo Poplavskyi is in the top 4 influencers of Ukraine according to Forbes

Mykhailo Poplavskyi is in the top 4 influencers of Ukraine according to Forbes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30298 views

Mykhailo Poplavskyi is in the top 4 influencers of Ukraine according to Forbes.

The latest issue of Forbes magazine has published the top 20 influencers of Ukraine, with Mikhail Poplavsky ranking 4th among the most influential bloggers in Ukraine with a total audience of 10 million subscribers on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

He has 8.2 million Instagram subscribers, 1,454,768 million TikTok and 286 thousand YouTube users. The share of Ukrainians among the active audience is 82%, aged 5 to 20 years, who constantly interact with his account.

Image

Mikhail Poplavsky shared the news with his subscribers, thanking them for sharing his vision of popularizing Ukrainianness, and appealed to the youth to "proudly represent Ukraine on social media".

"Social media is the basis of communication with the world. On social media, you must be like a fish in water, because this is your communication and the realization of creative healthy ambitions.

My mission as a Ukrainian blogger is to Ukrainianize social media and popularize everything Ukrainian. Because we are a force, we are a nation and we are a people! I'm glad that my vision resonates with millions! Ukrainians are a global brand! More to come! Let's keep the Ukrainian wave together!" - Poplavsky wrote.

In the video, Mikhail Poplavsky stated:

"I've been on social media for 15 years. Today there is a battle of minds, an information and intellectual revolution for the minds of the youth. And you must withstand this blow and represent Ukraine with pride. That we are Ukrainians, we are a nation, we are a people! Social media is the future. You can realize yourself to the maximum already. Look for yourself on social media. Look for something unique. Each of you is a unique person, but this uniqueness needs to be realized!"

Followers reacted to the post of the leader of Ukrainian Insta-bloggers with congratulations and positive feedback.

ImageImage
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
tiktokTikTok
forbsForbes
ukraineUkraine
youtubeYouTube
instagramInstagram

