Mykhailo Poplavskyi is in the top 4 influencers of Ukraine according to Forbes.

The latest issue of Forbes magazine has published the top 20 influencers of Ukraine, with Mikhail Poplavsky ranking 4th among the most influential bloggers in Ukraine with a total audience of 10 million subscribers on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

He has 8.2 million Instagram subscribers, 1,454,768 million TikTok and 286 thousand YouTube users. The share of Ukrainians among the active audience is 82%, aged 5 to 20 years, who constantly interact with his account.

Mikhail Poplavsky shared the news with his subscribers, thanking them for sharing his vision of popularizing Ukrainianness, and appealed to the youth to "proudly represent Ukraine on social media".

"Social media is the basis of communication with the world. On social media, you must be like a fish in water, because this is your communication and the realization of creative healthy ambitions.

My mission as a Ukrainian blogger is to Ukrainianize social media and popularize everything Ukrainian. Because we are a force, we are a nation and we are a people! I'm glad that my vision resonates with millions! Ukrainians are a global brand! More to come! Let's keep the Ukrainian wave together!" - Poplavsky wrote.

In the video, Mikhail Poplavsky stated:

"I've been on social media for 15 years. Today there is a battle of minds, an information and intellectual revolution for the minds of the youth. And you must withstand this blow and represent Ukraine with pride. That we are Ukrainians, we are a nation, we are a people! Social media is the future. You can realize yourself to the maximum already. Look for yourself on social media. Look for something unique. Each of you is a unique person, but this uniqueness needs to be realized!"

Followers reacted to the post of the leader of Ukrainian Insta-bloggers with congratulations and positive feedback.