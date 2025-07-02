Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros

A villa west of Paris, which Karl Lagerfeld called "a true version of himself," has found a new owner. The fashion genius's estate, which stood abandoned for several years after his death, was sold for 4.7 million euros at an auction in a traditional French style - with time counting by candles.

This is reported by UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

A villa outside Paris, once owned by the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, was sold at auction on Tuesday for 4.7 million euros, using a traditional method. - the publication reports.

The "traditional method" of a notarial auction, the so-called "candle auction," is still common in France. The time of sale is determined by the burning of two small candles, which lasts about fifteen seconds.

Lagerfeld acquired the villa in 2010. After his death in 2019, the villa stood abandoned for several years, and in 2023, the house was purchased by a real estate company.

The estate is located in a picturesque park of two hectares and includes three separate buildings, a swimming pool, and a tennis court. From all sides, the territory is enclosed by trees and walls, creating an atmosphere of complete privacy and isolation - "discretion and anonymity," as Jérôme Cauro of Arias, the company that organized the sale, noted.

A significant part of the first floor of the main house was occupied by Karl Lagerfeld's personal studio. In a small room, he even recreated his own childhood bedroom - with walls decorated with leopard print.

The house once belonged to the 19th-century poet Leconte de Lisle and members of the Rothschild family in the first half of the 19th century, but Lagerfeld completely redesigned it for himself.

We don't have an exact account, but we estimate that the cost of the work is close to the asking price - said Arnaud Felber, also a notary at Arias.

Supplement

Legend has it that Lagerfeld slept there only one night. The mansion was, first and foremost, "a property for peace, rest, and learning," where Lagerfeld loved to receive guests, Felber said.

In March 2024, Lagerfeld's futuristic three-room apartment in Paris was sold to Althemis for 10 million euros, double the asking price.

"$12 million a day: Real estate queen Barbara Corcoran found a buyer for her penthouse "Palace in the Sky" in 24 hours"