Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros

"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 4082 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 7406 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM • 16299 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
06:39 AM • 27542 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 46657 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
05:19 AM • 47737 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 57289 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 104787 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 74710 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 162160 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Tags
Authors
Singer Tonya Matviyenko said that she was beaten by a Bolt driverJuly 2, 12:04 AM • 28105 views
Kharkiv region attacked by Russian UAVs: there is a dead person, an injured person, fires broke outJuly 2, 01:42 AM • 22879 views
In Germany, an Iranian spy who monitored Jewish sites will be triedJuly 2, 02:11 AM • 12133 views
Trump announces deportation of dangerous criminals, even if they are US citizensJuly 2, 02:49 AM • 22363 views
Russia has deployed warships to the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian Navy03:45 AM • 22489 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 46657 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 77127 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 88559 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 105368 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 162160 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 6240 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 26660 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 90623 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 92784 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 113603 views
Facebook

Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5786 views

The late Karl Lagerfeld's villa near Paris was sold for 4.7 million euros at an auction using the traditional "candle" method. The two-hectare estate, acquired by a real estate company, includes three buildings, a swimming pool, and a tennis court.

Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros

A villa west of Paris, which Karl Lagerfeld called "a true version of himself," has found a new owner. The fashion genius's estate, which stood abandoned for several years after his death, was sold for 4.7 million euros at an auction in a traditional French style - with time counting by candles.

This is reported by UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

A villa outside Paris, once owned by the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, was sold at auction on Tuesday for 4.7 million euros, using a traditional method.

- the publication reports.

The "traditional method" of a notarial auction, the so-called "candle auction," is still common in France. The time of sale is determined by the burning of two small candles, which lasts about fifteen seconds.

Lagerfeld acquired the villa in 2010. After his death in 2019, the villa stood abandoned for several years, and in 2023, the house was purchased by a real estate company.

The estate is located in a picturesque park of two hectares and includes three separate buildings, a swimming pool, and a tennis court. From all sides, the territory is enclosed by trees and walls, creating an atmosphere of complete privacy and isolation - "discretion and anonymity," as Jérôme Cauro of Arias, the company that organized the sale, noted.

A significant part of the first floor of the main house was occupied by Karl Lagerfeld's personal studio. In a small room, he even recreated his own childhood bedroom - with walls decorated with leopard print.

The house once belonged to the 19th-century poet Leconte de Lisle and members of the Rothschild family in the first half of the 19th century, but Lagerfeld completely redesigned it for himself.

We don't have an exact account, but we estimate that the cost of the work is close to the asking price

- said Arnaud Felber, also a notary at Arias.

Supplement

Legend has it that Lagerfeld slept there only one night. The mansion was, first and foremost, "a property for peace, rest, and learning," where Lagerfeld loved to receive guests, Felber said.

In March 2024, Lagerfeld's futuristic three-room apartment in Paris was sold to Althemis for 10 million euros, double the asking price.

"$12 million a day: Real estate queen Barbara Corcoran found a buyer for her penthouse "Palace in the Sky" in 24 hours"15.05.25, 10:33 • 2824 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN LiteReal Estate
Paris
France
