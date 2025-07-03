$41.820.04
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2001 views

An explosion at an industrial production warehouse, linked to agribusiness, occurred due to a violation of safety rules during the storage of substances. As a result of the incident in the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region, two people died, 24 were injured, and the blast wave damaged nearby houses.

Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause

According to preliminary data, the explosion at the enterprise's warehouse in Zhytomyr region occurred due to violations of safety rules for storing hazardous substances. Work is currently underway at the site to identify those involved. This was reported by UNN with reference to its own sources in the SBU.

Details

The explosion occurred at a warehouse of an industrial production facility related to agribusiness. Preliminarily - a probable violation of safety rules during the storage of substances

- UNN was informed by its own sources in the SBU.

Work is currently still underway at the site, and the relevant services are "identifying those responsible" for the incident.

Addition

On Wednesday, July 2, an explosion occurred in the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region, as a result of which there were casualties. The blast wave also damaged nearby houses.

Later, the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Buniechko, reported that as a result of two explosions in the Zhytomyr region, two people died and 15 were injured. According to the latest information, the number of victims of the explosion near Zhytomyr on Wednesday evening, July 2, increased to 24 people.

The incident with the explosion on the M-06 "Kyiv-Chop" highway in the Zhytomyr region is under the personal control of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesAgronomy news
Zhytomyr Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
