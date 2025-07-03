Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that tomorrow, Friday, or in the coming days, he will speak with the head of the White House, Donald Trump. He added that Ukraine counts on continued American support, reports UNN.

“Regarding bilateral relations with the United States and their support, I hope that perhaps tomorrow or in the coming days we will talk about this with President Trump,” Zelenskyy said during a briefing in Copenhagen.

At the same time, the Head of State emphasized that it is extremely important for Ukraine to maintain American support, as there are positions that Europe cannot cover.

“We count on continued American support, as there are certain positions that Europe, unfortunately, cannot provide. Especially if we are talking about Patriot systems and missiles for them. This is critically important when we talk about air defense systems,” Zelenskyy explained.

Addition

The Financial Times reported that Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy are scheduled to have a phone call on Friday. The discussion is expected to cover the sudden halt in US arms supplies to Kyiv and potential future sales.

Ukraine and the American company Swift Beat signed an agreement on the joint production of thousands of drones, including interceptors, reconnaissance, and attack drones, already this year. This agreement paves the way for scaling up production in 2025.