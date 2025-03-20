In Ukraine, almost half of the banks have foreign shareholders - research

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16180 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106349 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168373 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106115 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342734 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173378 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144736 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196091 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124808 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

In Ukraine, almost half of the banks have foreign shareholders - research

Kyiv • UNN

 18932 views

The state controls the top 5 banks in Ukraine, foreigners - almost half of the institutions. Some banks are connected with politicians and corporations, which affects their activities.

In Ukraine, almost half of the banks have foreign shareholders - research

Ukrainian banks continue to be influenced by the state, foreign capital and large business groups. The state controls the five largest banks in terms of authorized capital, while almost half of the institutions have foreign shareholders. At the same time, some banks are associated with well-known politicians and large corporations, which affects their activities and financial stability. This is reported by YouControl in its study, writes UNN.

The assets of operating banks of Ukraine, according to the NBU as of 01.02.2025, amount to UAH 3.4 trillion. In 2024, the income of banks amounted to UAH 507.3 billion, and in January 2025 - UAH 45.6 billion 

- the statement reads.

In particular, according to YouControl, most banks are registered in Kyiv — 46, 4 — in Lviv region, 3 — in Dnipropetrovsk region, 2 banks each — in Zaporizhia, Odesa and Chernihiv regions. While in Kharkiv and Poltava regions, one bank is registered.

The total amount of the authorized capital of all operating Ukrainian banks reaches UAH 408.5 billion. The leaders in this indicator are state-owned banks:

  • JSC CB "PrivatBank" — UAH 206.01 billion;
    • JSC "Oschadbank" — UAH 49.5 billion;
      • JSC "Ukreximbank" — UAH 45.6 billion;
        • JSC "Sense Bank" — UAH 28.7 billion;
          • AB "Ukrgasbank" — UAH 13.8 billion.

            In 2024, the state also nationalized "First Investment Bank" and "Motor-Bank", which previously belonged to persons under sanctions.

            Public procurement worth UAH 65 billion: which companies won most often29.01.25, 14:29 • 24889 views

            Banks with foreign capital

            Almost half of Ukrainian banks have foreign shareholders: 26 banks with a share of more than 10% are controlled by international companies. At the same time, in 20 of them, foreign capital exceeds 95%.

            YouControl analysts note that at the same time, the beneficiaries of 5 banks with foreign capital are citizens/residents of Ukraine:

            • JSC "AVANGARD BANK" — beneficiaries Makar Pasenyuk and Kostyantyn Stetsenko;
              • PJSC "MTB BANK" — beneficiaries Igor Zgurov and Mykhailo Partikevich;
                • AKB "INDUSTRIALBANK" — beneficiary Igor Dvoretsky;
                  • JSC "TASCOMBANK" — beneficiary Serhiy Tigipko;
                    • JSC "UNIVERSAL BANK" / Monobank — beneficiary Serhiy Tigipko.

                      Pawnshops in Ukraine received more than UAH 3 billion in revenue in 9 months of 202403.03.25, 14:20 • 21156 views

                      11 of the 12 banks with the highest financial reliability index according to FinScore's calculations from YouControl for the 4th quarter of 2024 are with foreign investments 

                      - the statement reads.

                      International banking and financial groups are actively operating in the Ukrainian banking sector, which provides a significant impact on the country's financial market. Here are some of them:

                      • Citigroup Inc. (USA) – JSC "CITIBANK";
                        • PKO Bank Polski (Poland) – JSC "KREDOBANK";
                          • OTP Bank Group (Hungary) – JSC "OTP BANK";
                            • SEB Group (Sweden) – JSC "SEB CORPORATE BANK";
                              • ING Group (Netherlands) – JSC "ING BANK UKRAINE";
                                • Credit Agricole (France) – JSC "CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK";
                                  • Raiffeisen Bank International (Austria) – JSC "RAIFFEISEN BANK";
                                    • Intesa Sanpaolo (Italy) – JSC "PRAVEX BANK";
                                      • Credit Europe Bank (Netherlands/Turkey) – JSC "CREDIT EUROPE BANK".

                                        Connections of banks with politicians and corporations

                                        According to the study, 39 banks are part of 42 corporate groups, and 10 institutions are associated with politically significant persons (PEPs).

                                        Among the banks that are owned or associated with politicians:

                                        • "A-BANK" – Hryhoriy Surkis, ex-MP;
                                          • "PUMB" – Rinat Akhmetov, ex-MP;
                                            • "MIB" – Petro Poroshenko, current People's Deputy;
                                              • "TASCOMBANK" and "UNIVERSAL BANK" – Serhiy Tigipko, ex-MP;
                                                • "ACCORDBANK" – Danylo Volynets, husband of the Ukrainian Ambassador to the USA Oksana Markarova.

                                                  More than 300 Ukrainian companies with a “Russian trace” won state tenders for UAH 16.2 billion - YouControl13.02.25, 16:25 • 46956 views

                                                  In addition, it is reported that the banks with the largest authorized capital are state-owned: JSC CB "PRIVATBANK", JSC "OSHCHADBANK", JSC "UKREXIMBANK". 

                                                  A study of the connections of banks revealed their likely interaction with politically significant persons (PEPs) and corporate groups. Ten banks are associated with national public figures, and some banks are even directly owned by current or former politicians, including Serhiy Tigipko, Petro Poroshenko, Hryhoriy Surkis and others. In addition, 39 banks are part of large corporate groups, which is likely to affect their activities 

                                                  - YouControl summarized.
                                                  Alina Volianska

                                                  Alina Volianska

