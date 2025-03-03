Pawnshops in Ukraine received more than UAH 3 billion in revenue in 9 months of 2024
Kyiv • UNN
In the first 9 months of 2024, 101 pawnshops earned more than UAH 3 billion in revenue, which is more than in 2023. The number of pawnshops has tripled in 5 years, but assets remained at UAH 4 billion.
In the first 9 months of 2024, 101 pawnshops reporting to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) earned over UAH 3 billion in revenue. This exceeds the figure for the same period in 2023, when 136 pawnshops earned UAH 2.6 billion. This is reported by YouControl, UNN writes.
According to the NBU, 101 pawnshops that submitted reports to the regulator received more than UAH 3 billion in revenue in 9 months of 2024. This figure for the same period in 2023 amounted to UAH 2.6 billion, received by 136 pawnshops. The total income of 119 pawnshops that reported to the NBU for the full year 2023 amounted to UAH 3.2 billion
As noted, over 3 quarters of 2024, pawnshops provided more than 1 million financial loans totaling UAH 3.13 billion.
For comparison, the figure for the same period in 2023 was much higher - 4.7 million financial loans for UAH 10.2 billion. In general, in 2023, pawnshops issued 5.7 million loans worth UAH 12.1 billion.
According to the NBU's November 2024 review of the non-banking financial sector, the number of pawnshops in Ukraine has almost tripled over the past 5 years: from 302 companies in 2020 to 108 as of February 2025. At the same time, the size of assets has not changed significantly. As of November 2024, they amounted to UAH 3.98 billion, compared to UAH 3.85 billion in 2020
Pawnshops operating under brands received the highest revenues in 9 months of 2024:
- “Skarbnitsa has 417 branches;
- “Lombard One has 286 branches;
- “Capital has 189 branches;
- “Blago has almost 200 branches.
Pawnshops were also among the top 10 in terms of revenue:
- Lombard Parus PT - UAH 132 million (102 branches);
- ERA-DON (Central) - UAH 113 million;
- EV.RO.Lombard PA - UAH 78.2 million (132 branches).
