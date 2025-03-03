Pawnshops in Ukraine received more than UAH 3 billion in revenue in 9 months of 2024

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 18671 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110843 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 171106 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107710 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344093 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173938 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145144 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196204 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124956 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108183 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.3m/s
75%
Popular news

Movement on the "blue" metro line in Kyiv has been restored: the passenger who was hit by a train in the afternoon is alive

April 3, 03:58 PM • 11219 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12708 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21849 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 11081 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 11347 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 18671 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87495 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 110843 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 171106 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160699 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21859 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24941 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38864 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47452 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136003 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Pawnshops in Ukraine received more than UAH 3 billion in revenue in 9 months of 2024

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21156 views

In the first 9 months of 2024, 101 pawnshops earned more than UAH 3 billion in revenue, which is more than in 2023. The number of pawnshops has tripled in 5 years, but assets remained at UAH 4 billion.

Pawnshops in Ukraine received more than UAH 3 billion in revenue in 9 months of 2024

In the first 9 months of 2024, 101 pawnshops reporting to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) earned over UAH 3 billion in revenue. This exceeds the figure for the same period in 2023, when 136 pawnshops earned UAH 2.6 billion. This is reported by YouControl, UNN writes.

According to the NBU, 101 pawnshops that submitted reports to the regulator received more than UAH 3 billion in revenue in 9 months of 2024. This figure for the same period in 2023 amounted to UAH 2.6 billion, received by 136 pawnshops. The total income of 119 pawnshops that reported to the NBU for the full year 2023 amounted to UAH 3.2 billion

- the statement said.

As noted, over 3 quarters of 2024, pawnshops provided more than 1 million financial loans totaling UAH 3.13 billion. 

For comparison, the figure for the same period in 2023 was much higher - 4.7 million financial loans for UAH 10.2 billion.  In general, in 2023, pawnshops issued 5.7 million loans worth UAH 12.1 billion.

According to the NBU's November 2024 review of the non-banking financial sector, the number of pawnshops in Ukraine has almost tripled over the past 5 years: from 302 companies in 2020 to 108 as of February 2025. At the same time, the size of assets has not changed significantly. As of November 2024, they amounted to UAH 3.98 billion, compared to UAH 3.85 billion in 2020

 - indicates YouControl.

Pawnshops operating under brands received the highest revenues in 9 months of 2024:

  • “Skarbnitsa has 417 branches;
    • “Lombard One has 286 branches;
      • “Capital has 189 branches;
        • “Blago has almost 200 branches.

          Pawnshops were also among the top 10 in terms of revenue:

          • Lombard Parus PT - UAH 132 million (102 branches);
            • ERA-DON (Central) - UAH 113 million;
              • EV.RO.Lombard PA - UAH 78.2 million (132 branches).

                More than 300 Ukrainian companies with a “Russian trace” won state tenders for UAH 16.2 billion - YouControl13.02.25, 16:25 • 46956 views

                Alina Volianska

                Alina Volianska

                Economy
                National Bank of Ukraine
                Ukraine
                Brent
                $69.88
                Bitcoin
                $83,041.60
                S&P 500
                $5,438.02
                Tesla
                $269.16
                Газ TTF
                $39.20
                Золото
                $3,131.20
                Ethereum
                $1,810.46