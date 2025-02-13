More than 300 Ukrainian companies with a “Russian trace” won state tenders for UAH 16.2 billion - YouControl

Over the past 10 years, more than 300 Ukrainian companies associated with Russian business or registered in Russia have won 22.5 thousand public procurement procedures, receiving contracts totaling UAH 16.2 billion. Such data is provided by the research of the R&D-center YouControl, reports UNN.

YouControl analysts have investigated more than 40 thousand Ukrainian companies and 836 individual entrepreneurs with direct or indirect ties to Russia, including:

- companies whose owners do business in russia,

- enterprises that re-registered their business during the war,

- companies with historical ties to Russian legal entities.

Out of this sample, 344 companies won public tenders between 2014 and 2024.

Geography of companies with a "Russian trace"

Most of these companies are registered in Kyiv - 77 companies, and another 22 in the Kyiv region. A significant part of them are also located in the region:

- Donetsk region has 37 companies,

- There are 36 companies in Zaporizhzhia region,

- There are 34 companies in Dnipropetrovs'k region,

- Kharkiv region has 32 companies.

Among the 344 companies that had direct or indirect ties to Russia and won public procurement in Ukraine, the following industries are the most popular:

- Trade - 95 companies,

- Processing industry - 94 companies,

- Agricultural sector - 35 companies,

- Construction - 28 companies.

In addition, 72 companies on the list belong to 53 financial and industrial groups, which indicates their integration into large business structures.

The largest winners of tenders with a "Russian trace"

- ECO-BUD-TRADE LLC - won tenders for UAH 8.14 billion, but is now in bankruptcy.

- PE "VKP ‘ALFATEX’ - received contracts worth UAH 1.9 billion. The company is owned by Poltava Regional Council member Mykola Koretsky.

- Firm Cryogenic Service LLC - won 7800 tenders for UAH 1 billion. The owner of the company is connected to the Russian company Kriogen-Yug, which is registered in the occupied Crimea.

- PJSC "Myrnohradska CPP" - received UAH 886 million through public procurement. The company is related to VOSTOK ENERGO, registered in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region under Russian law.

- PAMPAD LLC won 595 tenders for UAH 206 million, and its owners are members of a similar company in the ORDLO.

- Dnipropetrovs'k Aggregate Plant PJSC received contracts worth over UAH 179 million. Its minority owner is the Russian company Sukhoi Aircraft, which produces Sukhoi combat aircraft.

Over the past 10 years, the number of companies with Russian ties that won public tenders increased from 36 in 2014 to 94 in 2024. The largest number of such companies was in 2020-2021 - more than 170 annually.

The most profitable year in terms of procurement wins was 2017, when companies with Russian ties received UAH 7.9 billion, of which 7.3 billion went to Eco-Bud-Trade LLC. In 2023, the total amount of tenders for such companies increased again to UAH 1.4 billion, but in 2024 it decreased to UAH 784.7 million.

Do all companies still have ties with russia

The study found that more than 150 companies in the YouControl sample had historical ties to Russian companies. However, more than 100 of them officially severed these ties after 2022, mostly due to the change of ownership or liquidation of related Russian companies.

More than 90 companies in Ukraine “got rid of the Russian trace” and continue to do business despite the ban

Among the companies that previously had ties with Russia but later abandoned them:

- TALANLEGPROM LLC - won 832 tenders for over UAH 7 billion. It is part of the Talan group, which is associated with former Ukrainian MP Mykola Lavryk. Until 2024, the company was affiliated with the Russian SPETSOBUVTRAID.

- M-LIT LLC won 131 procurements for UAH 18 million. Until January 2024, the company was affiliated with the Russian agricultural enterprise AFINI.

Individual entrepreneurs and their relationship with the Russian Federation

In addition to legal entities, 42 individual entrepreneurs with alleged ties to Russia also won public procurement in 2014-2024, receiving contracts worth more than UAH 40 million.

- Andrii Ivanovych Debda, a private entrepreneur, won 158 tenders for UAH 7.5 million. In 2010, this person was a deputy of Shostka district council from the Party of Regions, and his namesake is a member of the Russian company KLEVEN PLUS.

- PE Dzharty Olga Vasylivna - won 4 tenders for UAH 104 thousand.

