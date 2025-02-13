More than 300 Ukrainian companies with a “Russian trace” won state tenders for UAH 16.2 billion - YouControl

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 10012 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 52547 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 76436 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106621 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77489 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117979 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101175 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113074 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116719 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153709 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 90409 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 58055 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 26214 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87487 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47669 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106621 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117979 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153709 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144323 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176640 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47669 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87487 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134402 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136308 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164540 views
More than 300 Ukrainian companies with a "Russian trace" won state tenders for UAH 16.2 billion - YouControl

More than 300 Ukrainian companies with a “Russian trace” won state tenders for UAH 16.2 billion - YouControl

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46705 views

Over the past decade, more than 300 Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia have won public tenders. Most of these companies are registered in Kyiv, and 2017 was the most profitable year with UAH 7.9 billion.

Over the past 10 years, more than 300 Ukrainian companies associated with Russian business or registered in Russia have won 22.5 thousand public procurement procedures, receiving contracts totaling UAH 16.2 billion. Such data is provided by the research of the R&D-center YouControl, reports UNN.

YouControl analysts have investigated more than 40 thousand Ukrainian companies and 836 individual entrepreneurs with direct or indirect ties to Russia, including:

- companies whose owners do business in russia,

- enterprises that re-registered their business during the war,

- companies with historical ties to Russian legal entities.

Out of this sample, 344 companies won public tenders between 2014 and 2024.

Geography of companies with a "Russian trace"

Most of these companies are registered in Kyiv - 77 companies, and another 22 in the Kyiv region. A significant part of them are also located in the region:

- Donetsk region has 37 companies,

- There are 36 companies in Zaporizhzhia region,

- There are 34 companies in Dnipropetrovs'k region,

- Kharkiv region has 32 companies.

The rate of closure of individual entrepreneurs and companies is growing rapidly in Ukraine - YouControl04.07.24, 15:25 • 15819 views

Among the 344 companies that had direct or indirect ties to Russia and won public procurement in Ukraine, the following industries are the most popular:

- Trade - 95 companies,

- Processing industry - 94 companies,

- Agricultural sector - 35 companies,

- Construction - 28 companies.

In addition, 72 companies on the list belong to 53 financial and industrial groups, which indicates their integration into large business structures.

Raiding cases in Ukraine: how many went to court29.01.25, 12:31 • 32806 views

The largest winners of tenders with a "Russian trace"

- ECO-BUD-TRADE LLC - won tenders for UAH 8.14 billion, but is now in bankruptcy.

- PE "VKP ‘ALFATEX’ - received contracts worth UAH 1.9 billion. The company is owned by Poltava Regional Council member Mykola Koretsky.

- Firm Cryogenic Service LLC - won 7800 tenders for UAH 1 billion. The owner of the company is connected to the Russian company Kriogen-Yug, which is registered in the occupied Crimea.

- PJSC "Myrnohradska CPP" - received UAH 886 million through public procurement. The company is related to VOSTOK ENERGO, registered in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region under Russian law.

- PAMPAD LLC won 595 tenders for UAH 206 million, and its owners are members of a similar company in the ORDLO.

- Dnipropetrovs'k Aggregate Plant PJSC received contracts worth over UAH 179 million. Its minority owner is the Russian company Sukhoi Aircraft, which produces Sukhoi combat aircraft.

Over the past 10 years, the number of companies with Russian ties that won public tenders increased from 36 in 2014 to 94 in 2024. The largest number of such companies was in 2020-2021 - more than 170 annually.

The most profitable year in terms of procurement wins was 2017, when companies with Russian ties received UAH 7.9 billion, of which 7.3 billion went to Eco-Bud-Trade LLC. In 2023, the total amount of tenders for such companies increased again to UAH 1.4 billion, but in 2024 it decreased to UAH 784.7 million.

Do all companies still have ties with russia

The study found that more than 150 companies in the YouControl sample had historical ties to Russian companies. However, more than 100 of them officially severed these ties after 2022, mostly due to the change of ownership or liquidation of related Russian companies.

More than 90 companies in Ukraine “got rid of the Russian trace” and continue to do business despite the ban27.01.25, 15:24 • 34028 views

Among the companies that previously had ties with Russia but later abandoned them:

- TALANLEGPROM LLC - won 832 tenders for over UAH 7 billion. It is part of the Talan group, which is associated with former Ukrainian MP Mykola Lavryk. Until 2024, the company was affiliated with the Russian SPETSOBUVTRAID.

- M-LIT LLC won 131 procurements for UAH 18 million. Until January 2024, the company was affiliated with the Russian agricultural enterprise AFINI.

Individual entrepreneurs and their relationship with the Russian Federation

In addition to legal entities, 42 individual entrepreneurs with alleged ties to Russia also won public procurement in 2014-2024, receiving contracts worth more than UAH 40 million.

- Andrii Ivanovych Debda, a private entrepreneur, won 158 tenders for UAH 7.5 million. In 2010, this person was a deputy of Shostka district council from the Party of Regions, and his namesake is a member of the Russian company KLEVEN PLUS.

- PE Dzharty Olga Vasylivna - won 4 tenders for UAH 104 thousand. 

Recall

R&D analysts of the YouControl Center analyzed public procurement data in Prozorro for 2024 and identified 150 most expensive tenders of the year. The most expensive contract for UAH 14.6 billion was awarded to Energo Zbut Trans LLC. Interestingly, YouControl's "Express Analysis" system found ties to Russia and Belarus in three of the winning companies.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

sukhoi-su-27Sukhoi Su-27
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

