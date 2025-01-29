Raiding cases in Ukraine: how many went to court

In 2024, 323 criminal proceedings on raiding were registered in Ukraine, which is 11% less than in 2023. This is also 1.8 times less than in 2021. Most cases involve forgery of documents. This is reported by Opendatabot, UNN reports.

Details

According to Opendatabot, 323 cases of raiding were recorded last year, which is 11% less than in 2023. It is also 1.8 times less than in 2021.

Last year, only 28% of registered proceedings went to court, which is more than in the first years of the full-scale invasion, but less than in 2021 and 2020, when about 40% of cases went to court.

74% of all criminal cases of raiding concern forgery of documents (Article 205-1 of the CCU). Another 17% of cases were initiated due to obstruction of legitimate business activities (Article 206 of the CCU), and the remaining cases concerned unlawful seizure of property (Article 206-2 of the CCU), - the statement said.

Last year, 1,722 complaints about raiding were registered with the Anti-Raiding Office. This is half as many as in 2021. And over the past 5 years, a total of 10,710 such complaints have been recorded.

86% of all complaints concern real estate raiding. In another 14% of cases, raiders attempted to take over someone else's business .

Over the past two years, the number of complaints from Ukrainians has decreased to 36%, but the number of complaints from businesses has increased to 42%. At the same time, the share of complaints from local governments increased to 17%. For example, from 2020 to 2023, the average figure was 7%.

Only 30% of all complaints were satisfied last year. Another 43% were denied, and 27% of cases were left without consideration on the merits.

More than 90 companies in Ukraine “got rid of the Russian trace” and continue to do business despite the ban