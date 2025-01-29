Raiding cases in Ukraine: how many went to court

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 69636 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 90891 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106498 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109521 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129490 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103406 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133891 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103723 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113400 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116972 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Raiding cases in Ukraine: how many went to court

Raiding cases in Ukraine: how many went to court

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32812 views

In 2024, 323 criminal proceedings on raiding were registered in Ukraine, which is 11% less than last year. The Office for Combating Raiding received 1722 complaints, of which 86% related to real estate.

In 2024, 323 criminal proceedings on raiding were registered in Ukraine, which is 11% less than in 2023. This is also 1.8 times less than in 2021. Most cases involve forgery of documents. This is reported by Opendatabot, UNN reports.

Details 

According to Opendatabot, 323 cases of raiding were recorded last year, which is 11% less than in 2023. It is also 1.8 times less than in 2021.

Last year, only  28% of registered proceedings went to court, which is more than in the first years of the full-scale invasion, but less than in 2021 and 2020, when about 40% of cases went to court.

Image

74% of all criminal cases of raiding concern forgery of documents (Article 205-1 of the CCU). Another 17% of cases were initiated due to obstruction of legitimate business activities (Article 206 of the CCU), and the remaining cases concerned unlawful seizure of property (Article 206-2 of the CCU),

- the statement said.

Last year, 1,722 complaints about raiding were registered with the Anti-Raiding Office. This is half as many as in 2021. And over the past 5 years, a total of 10,710 such complaints have been recorded.

86% of all complaints concern real estate raiding. In another 14% of cases, raiders attempted to take over someone else's business .

Over the past two years, the number of complaints from Ukrainians has decreased to 36%, but the number of complaints from businesses has increased to 42%. At the same time, the share of complaints from local governments increased to 17%. For example, from 2020 to 2023, the average figure was 7%.

Only 30% of all complaints were satisfied last year. Another 43% were denied, and 27% of cases were left without consideration on the merits.

More than 90 companies in Ukraine “got rid of the Russian trace” and continue to do business despite the ban27.01.25, 15:24 • 34029 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine

